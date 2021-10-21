Craving Something Sweet? Check Out These Fall Treats Around Town

Halloween is known for candy but for those looking to sink their teeth (or fangs) into something that doesn’t come in a wrapper, Today’s Transitions found some fall treats to satisfy any sweet tooth.

No Tricks, All Treats

If you like a good sugar cookie, the Halloween-themed cookies at Heitzman Traditional Bakery and Deli are a great option, along with their cookie or treat trays for parties or larger gatherings.

If spooky cakes are more your style, the Frankenstein or Witch Cake at Plehn’s Bakery should do the trick.

Plehn’s Bakery – @plehns_bakery

For Halloween staples like candy corn and caramel apples, check out Muth’s Candy.

The Boo Box at Bae’s Baekery features their unique cookies in fun flavors like Halloweentown, Smashed Pumpkin, and Witchy Brew.

Sweets by Morgan in Jeffersonville, Ind. has their spooky menu ready for the season. Halloween Cakes, Zombie Eye Rice Krispies Treats, Caramel Apples, Spooky Cakesicles, and Pumpkin Roll Slices are just a few of the treats available.

Sweets by Morgan — @Sweetsbymorgan

‘Tis the Season For Pumpkin

If it’s pumpkin you crave, check out Sweet Surrender Dessert Cafe’s Pumpkin Cookies with Cream Cheese Icing. These soft, scrumptious cookies are the perfect way to enjoy the fall season.

Sweet Surrender Dessert Cafe — @sweetsurrenderdessertcafe

The Macaron Bar in NuLu is offering a Spiced Pumpkin Macaron. These almond flour based cookies with pumpkin filling pair perfectly with coffee or tea.

The Pumpkin Loaf at Please & Thank You is back for the season and makes a nice companion for any cool fall day.

For those with a gluten allergy, don’t feel left out. Annie May’s Sweet Cafe’s Pumpkin Spice Cupcake is back, along with several other delicious options to make your fall season even sweeter.

Breakfast your favorite meal of the day? First Watch offers Pumpkin Pancakes and Pumpkin Spiced Donuts on their seasonal menu.

First Watch Pumpkin Spiced Donuts

Drum roll please… what fall treat guide would be complete without a Pumpkin Spice Latte mention? Sunergos Coffee’s seasonal menu features Pumpkin Spice Latte and another popular option, Crunch: a fall blend coffee. Heine Brothers’ Coffee has several seasonal items available, including Pumpkin Flavored Coffee and Caramel Apple Cider.

Heine Brothers’ Coffee — @HeineBrothersCoffee

By Lindsay McDonald

P.S. Check out these fall-themed activities around town.

Learn about apples and what to do with them here.