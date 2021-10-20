CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

JoJo Siwa & GF Reportedly Split – And It’s All Because Of Her DWTS Partner!

By James Carter
editorials24.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDancing with the Stars is notorious for sparking (usually completely baseless) romance rumors… but this time, it may have led to a major breakup!. JoJo Siwa and her girlfriend Kylie Prew have reportedly split after around eight months of dating! And yes, allegedly all because of the Nickelodeon star’s close friendship...

editorials24.com

Comments / 0

Related
US Magazine

Jenna Johnson Confesses It’s Tough to Keep the Romance Alive With Val Chmerkovskiy During ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Love in the ballroom! Jenna Johnson opened up about how difficult it is to balance her marriage to Val Chmerkovskiy while competing on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars. “It was a challenge for us to find a good balance of work life and home life because we were constantly talking about work, and this was a few years ago and so we really pushed ourselves to finish work at the door, come home and just be humans, just be a married couple,” Johnson, 27, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 6. “Obviously, [this] season [it] has been a little bit easier to do that because we can’t live together because of COVID.”
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

After The Audience Booed, JoJo Siwa Revealed What Happened Between Her And Derek Hough On Dancing With The Stars

JoJo Siwa recently made Dancing With the Stars history, as she became part of the show’s first same-sex pairing. She and her pro dance partner, Jenna Johnson, have already been making waves on the ABC hit. Getting her start on Dance Moms, Siwa is no stranger to dance, though even she has to get critiqued from time to time. The singer/dancer is now speaking out about a recent moment between her and judge Derek Hough when it came to scoring.
THEATER & DANCE
Hello Magazine

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson's sweet relationship on DWTS revealed

JoJo Siwa and her dance partner, Jenna Johnson, are making history as the first same-sex couple on the American version of DWTS, but how did they end up as a couple?. It's been quite the journey for the Nickelodeon star who only came out as gay earlier this year when she went public with her relationship with girlfriend, Kylie Prew.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jojo
Person
Jojo Siwa
Person
Jenna Johnson
HollywoodLife

‘DWTS’ Jenna Johnson Admits She’s Been ‘Inspired To Push Herself’ Since Making History With JoJo Siwa

Who run the world? Girls! Jenna Johnson spoke to HL about breaking barriers as the first same-sex partnership on this season of ‘Dancing With The Stars.’. This season, Dancing With The Stars made history with the inclusion of the first same-sex dance partnership in the 30 seasons of the show. Season 29 runner-up Jenna Johnson was paired up with beloved YouTube personality JoJo Siwa, who came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community in January 2021. In speaking on the HollywoodLife Podcast, Jenna revealed that she said yes to partnering with another woman “without hesitation,” but in the days that followed, “a ton of pressure set in.” “I was so honored but I felt a ton of pressure, because I just knew how much could go into this and how many eyes were going to be watching. And, because it is new and it is different and it is a little bit scary for some people. But the second I met JoJo, all of those fears went away,” Jenna admitted. “She is just so open and willing to do whatever whenever. She just was like a dream student for me.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Moms#Dwts#Friendship#Jojo Siwa Gf#Sun#Abc
HollywoodLife

JoJo Siwa & Girlfriend Kylie Prew Split After Less Than 1 Year Of Dating

JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew have called it quits, according to a new report. The two reportedly broke up two weeks ago. The rumors were true — JoJo Siwa is single again. The Dance Moms alum, 18, and girlfriend Kylie Prew have broken up after less than a year of dating, Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday, Oct. 20. “JoJo and Kylie did break up,” a source told the outlet, adding that some Dancing With the Stars cast “are aware about the breakup.” The source said that the break up occurred two weeks ago.
CELEBRITIES
Mix 95.7FM

Olivia Jade Addresses Rumor That She’s ‘Hooking Up’ With ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Co-Star

Olivia Jade set social media straight after a rumor circulated that she was hooking up with a fellow Dancing With the Stars co-star. On Saturday (Oct. 16), the social media influencer addressed the rumor on TikTok. "Clearing this one up real quick before this goes any further," Jade captioned her post, sharing a video revealing where the rumor stemmed from.
THEATER & DANCE
Hello Magazine

Where is DWTS's JoJo Siwa's girlfriend Kylie Prew?

JoJo Siwa's best friend and girlfriend, Kylie Prew, has been her biggest cheerleader since she joined season 30 of Dancing with the Stars, but we are now just a few weeks into the competition and fans are wondering where she is. The 18-year-old has been open about how incredible she...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
PopSugar

JoJo Siwa Brought the Magic as Prince Charming For Disney Night on Dancing With the Stars

JoJo Siwa continues to make history on Dancing With the Stars. Dressed as Prince Charming alongside partner Jenna Johnson's Cinderella, the former Dance Moms star danced a magical Viennese waltz to "A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes" from the iconic movie for Disney Heroes night on Monday. The duo, who became the first same-sex dancing pair in the show's history this season, continues to impress judges and fans with their stunning moves and sparkling chemistry.
TV SHOWS
ETOnline.com

JoJo Siwa on 'DWTS' Rehearsal Moment That Brought Her to Tears and Why Her 'Grease' Dance Is So Important

The chills were multiplying on Dancing With the Stars! It was Grease Night on the ABC show, and the contestants' routines were all in honor of the iconic musical. Only ET's Lauren Zima was invited to the camera blocking for Grease Night, and was able to surprise the contestants and their pro partners with a special message from Sandy herself, Olivia Newton-John, who made an appearance on DWTS in addition to her Grease co-stars, Frankie Avalon and Didi Conn!
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy