St. Mary's College of Maryland Musician-in-Residence Brian Ganz will resume his popular noon concert series live and in person. On Tuesday, October 19 at noon he will be joined by SMCM colleague Rie Moore in a performance of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 23 in A major, K. 488. Ganz will play the solo piano part and Moore will accompany him on second piano in a reduction of the orchestra part. The concert, which will take place in the Auerbach Auditorium of St. Mary's Hall on the College campus, is free and open to all who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. With the exception of SMCM students, faculty and staff, those attending will be required to show proof of vaccination. All will be required to wear masks. For more information call (240) 895-4498.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO