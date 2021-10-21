CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Natural Fright' on Shelves for Halloween

biltmorebeacon.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy did the ghost go to a bar? For the boos, of course. For people looking to celebrate this month, Natural...

www.biltmorebeacon.com

Comments / 0

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wehr Nature Center: 33rd Annual Halloween Haunts

This Halloween, one event looks to help families get back into nature in a fun and slightly spooky way. Carly Hintz from the Wehr Nature Center joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about their annual Halloween Haunts event. About Halloween Haunts (website) Tickets for Wehr’s 33rd Annual Halloween Haunts, scheduled for...
FESTIVAL
KRDO News Channel 13

Spooktacular Halloween house adds a little fright in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With Halloween right around the corner, one homeowner has gone all out decorating their home in the most "spooktacular" way. Complete with scary skeletons, evil jack-o-lanterns, and tombstones, the ghoulish house is bringing some extra fright to the community. The Noller family has been decorating their front yard for Halloween The post Spooktacular Halloween house adds a little fright in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
pushsquare.com

Hands On: All Hallows' Dreams: Ghost Train Is a Frightfully Fun Halloween Event on PS4

Dreams provides players with a toolset with which to make more or less anything they please, but as with any creative medium, a blank canvas can be the most daunting thing of all. It's why one of the game's best ongoing features is the community jam, which provides everyone with a theme, and a deadline to make something that fits the brief. It gives you a starting point, which sometimes is all you need. Themed events build from this idea, providing users with a core concept and some basic templates. The end results of these collaborative efforts are some of the best parts of Dreams, and that's again proven to be the case with All Hallows' Dreams: Ghost Train.
VIDEO GAMES
Volume One

Looking For Frightful Fun? Here's a Sneak Peek at Upcoming Halloween Events in the Valley

Celebrate the return of spooky times with a host of activities and events to participate in. Trick-or-treating, haunted tours, theater, costume parties, live music, and more. Downtown Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, and Menomonie businesses participate in an annual, earlier trick-or-treat event. Look for posters in participating business windows. Residential. Sunday,...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Walk of Terror combines Halloween fright, community service

EAST TROY, Wis. - If you want to get your heart pumping, the Walk of Terror is where you need to go. The only thing better than a good scare is a scare for a good cause. A few years ago, Jeff McKone wanted to start a haunted house during Halloween, so his wife said he would have her full support if the haunt benefited a local charity.
EAST TROY, WI
d23.com

Halloween Treats from ShopDisney Perfect for Frighting Up Your Life

If you’re filled with the Halloween spirit and want the world around you to be as fang-tastic as you feel, just head over to shopDisney for an array of ghoulish delights guaranteed to haunt your halls and make your fashion fearsome. D23 Gold Members, don’t forget during your spectral shopping spree that you get 10% off any purchase of $50 or more. Check out some of the Disney Halloween treats now available on shopDisney:
BEAUTY & FASHION
culturemap.com

Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary presents Halloween at the Heard

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Halloween at the Heard features a safe environment to experience the joy of trick-or-treating along the eerie Dinosaurs Live! Live-Size Animatronic Dinosaurs trail. Families will enjoy an evening full of fun activities including a presentation of a movie on the Heard's outdoor amphitheater stage, a Haunted Forest, and more.
FESTIVAL
Pope County Tribune

Fright Nights

Fright Nights has been haunting Glenwood since 2011 in many different costumes and disguises. It began as an outdoor haunting at the fairgrounds for little ghosts and goblins to enjoy and now occupies the old chorus rooms and band rooms at Central Square for all ghastly shapes and sizes. “We...
GLENWOOD, MN
PopSugar

Serve Up Some Frights at Your Next Brunch With These Halloween Breakfast Boards

As a lover of all things breakfast, charcuterie, and Halloween, to say that I was ecstatic to learn that magnificent people on the internet were sharing their stunning combinations of the three would be a massive understatement. These spooky breakfast boards not only look amazing, but they each offer sweet and savory options that all somehow embody the spooky spirit in all the best ways (I still can't decide if I want to dive into a skull-shaped waffle or a hocus pocus pancake first). After discovering this trend, I have made it my new mission to make every single one of these delicious "boo brunch" boards ASAP. I hope you're as inspired as I am!
FOOD & DRINKS
Bozeman Daily Chronicle

Anderson School plans to bring the Halloween frights with scary movie drive-in

Eighth grade students at Anderson School are excited to scare people. They have costumes ready and hidden frights planned but are keeping the details under wraps to ensure maximum scares. While in previous years, the students would be scaring the good folks of Gallatin County at their school’s annual haunted...
BOZEMAN, MT
Gazette

Bear Creek Nature Center has Halloween fun in store with events for kids

Guys and ghouls who claim they can’t be frightened on Halloween don’t stand a ghost of a chance against two upcoming spook-tacular events. The events are Boo! at the Bear Creek Nature Center, 6 to 9 p.m., Friday, Oct. 22, and Kids’ Morning Out: Bear Creek Boo Bash, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, October 23. Both events are designed to lift everyone’s spirits through good old-fashioned Halloween fun.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
eastcobbnews.com

Chattahoochee Nature Center to resume Halloween Hikes

Back for its 36th year, for 4 nights only, Halloween Hikes at the Chattahoochee Nature Center provides the perfect non-scary family-friendly holiday event, October 22, 23, and 29, 30 starting at 6PM. A unique Halloween adventure that will take your child on a well-lit hike through the forest to meet...
MUSIC
klaq.com

City of El Paso Parks & Rec Halloween Carnivals Making Frightfully Fun Return

Get your little one's costume ready because the City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting city-wide Halloween carnivals again this year. Last year, because there was something lurking about that was even scarier than witches and goblins, the city scrapped all in-person events. But with the community in a much better place this year the treats are back.
EL PASO, TX
mprnews.org

Art Hounds: A dose of natural beauty, a pinch of Halloween horror

Stan Takiela from Victoria, Minn., recommends an exhibition by fellow wildlife photographer Dudley Edmondson of Duluth. Edmondson has a passion for wild places and for getting people of color outdoors. This photography exhibit, “Northern Waters,” focused entirely on landscapes, captures the waters of Minnesota’s North Shore and its tributaries throughout the seasons.
VICTORIA, MN
southernminn.com

Halloween aficionado creates haunting, spook-tacular fright for all ages

Ever since she was a young, Jessie Mader has loved all things Halloween — haunted houses, costumes, decorations and frights. She’s decorated her Dennison house for 23 years now, but last year decided to step up her Halloween game. She created a haunted forest maze right in her backyard, spread out on 5 acres of land with about 2 of those acres open. The experience was so enjoyable that she’s continuing the tradition this year.
DENNISON, MN
Star-Herald

Riverside Discovery Center delivering frights through Halloween

Much to the delight of event-goers, the scares and screams have returned to the Riverside Discovery Center’s Spooktacular. Directed Health Measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult for RDC to offer up its normal haunted house experience. “We did not have any scary stuff last year because we...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel

CANDY AND FRIGHT: Get into costume for variety of Halloween-themed events

Halloween approaches and with it comes events with buckets of candy or plenty of scares. Among them is the Trail of Terror haunted house organized by the Express Allstars. It is ready to haunt you from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22–23 and Oct. 29–30, and from 6–9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at 2872 I-70 Business Loop.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

