Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc. (FDBC) Raises Quarterly Dividend 10% to $0.33; 2.6% Yield

 5 days ago

3 Top Stocks with Strong Growth Potential

The U.S economy could grow significantly in the near term, driven by potential multi-trillion-dollar government infrastructure spending and a continuing low-interest-rate environment. Therefore, we think the shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD), Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL), and Conn’s, Inc. (CONN), which possess solid growth attributes, could be the right picks now. Read on.President Biden’s ambitious multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure spending plan is getting closer to becoming a reality. "There was universal agreement in that room that we have to come to an agreement, and we want to get it done this week," said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, commenting on the status of the pending bill. If passed, the massive federal spending it includes should boost the economy as a whole.
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend; 8.4% Yield

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) declared a monthly dividend of $0.07 per share, or $0.84 annualized. The dividend will be payable on November 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on October 29, 2021, with an ex-dividend...
Wabtec (WAB) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend; 0.5% Yield

Wabtec (NYSE: WAB) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, or $0.48 annualized. The dividend will be payable on November 29, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 15, 2021, with...
Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Misses Q3 EPS by 9c

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ: IBTX) reported Q3 EPS of $1.21, $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.30. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Independent Bank Group (IBTX)...
Zoetis (ZTS) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend; 0.5% Yield

Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, or $1 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on October 29, 2021, with...
Luxfer Holdings plc (LXFR) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c

Luxfer Holdings plc (NYSE: LXFR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.26, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.25. Revenue for the quarter came in at $91.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $91.5 million.
Kansas City Life Ins Co (KCLI) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend; 2.6% Yield

Kansas City Life Ins Co (OTC: KCLI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, or $1.08 annualized. The dividend will be payable on November 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 4, 2021, with an...
Calix, Inc. (CALX) Tops Q3 EPS by 6c, Offers Q4 Guidance

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.35, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $0.29. Revenue for the quarter came in at $172.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $167.59 million.
RenaissanceRe (RNR) Reports Q3 EPS of ($9.75)

RenaissanceRe (NYSE: RNR) reported Q3 EPS of ($9.75). For earnings history and earnings-related data on RenaissanceRe (RNR) click here.
Crown Holdings (CCK) Tops Q3 EPS by 8c, Offers Q4 Guidance

Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) reported Q3 EPS of $2.03, $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of $1.95. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.92 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. GUIDANCE:. Crown Holdings sees...
Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) Tops Q3 EPS by 17c

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.67, $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of $0.50. Revenue for the quarter came in at $198.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $180.08 million.
Crown Castle (CCI) PT Lowered to $183 at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Brett Feldman lowered the price target on Crown Castle (NYSE: CCI) to $183.00 (from $190.00) while maintaining a Neutral rating following results.
Flexsteel (FLXS) Reports Q1 EPS of $0.48

Flexsteel (NASDAQ: FLXS) reported Q1 EPS of $0.48. Revenue for the quarter came in at $137.7M. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Flexsteel (FLXS) click here.
Crane Co. (CR) Tops Q3 EPS by 53c, Updates FY Guidance

Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) reported Q3 EPS of $1.89, $0.53 better than the analyst estimate of $1.36. Revenue for the quarter came in at $834 million versus the consensus estimate of $770.65 million.
Bank of Åland updates its long-term financial targets

Bank of Åland updates its long-term financial targets. The Board of Directors of the Bank of Åland has approved the following updated long-term financial targets:. Return on equity after...
Deutsche Bank Upgrades Coty Inc. (COTY) to Buy

Deutsche Bank analyst Faiza Alwy upgraded Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY)
Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) PT Raised to $15 at Benchmark

Benchmark analyst Nathan Martin raised the price target on Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ: ARLP) to $15.00 (from $9.00) while maintaining
