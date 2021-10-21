CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Great power rivals of the 21st century

Financial Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat history tells us about the struggle between the US...

www.ft.com

Comments / 0

Related
lareviewofbooks.org

On the Chinese Cultural Revolution: Thought Exercises for the 21st Century

ON OCTOBER 9, 2021, LARB hosted a conversation with four scholars with recent work on the Chinese Cultural Revolution: Lingchei Letty Chen, Nan Z. Da, Frank Dikötter, and Jie Li. The panel was introduced by LARB Executive Editor Irene Yoon and Humanities Editor Anna Shechtman. It was moderated by Nan Z. Da.
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Kennedy
globalvoices.org

The Uyghur issue, China’s greatest fear, is looming in Afghanistan

As the Taliban removed ethnic Uyghur militants from the border zone between Afghanistan and China, observers said there could be a revived policy coordination between the new leadership in Kabul and the Communist Party in Beijing. According to a UN report, there are 500 Uyghur militants among the Taliban. If...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historian#Great Power#British
Washington Post

A revealing Joe Manchin quote helps explain why we’re in deep trouble

As Democrats prepare to shrink their agenda to satisfy Sen. Joe Manchin III, the West Virginia Democrat offered an offhand remark that unintentionally illuminates a deep perversity about our system — and the ways it’s structurally rigged against the sort of progress Democrats hope for. “I’m totally out of sync...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Democrats quietly scramble to include immigration provision in social spending bill

Democrats are scrambling intensely behind-the-scenes to address immigration in the framework they are crafting to expand the nation’s social safety net, according to people with knowledge of the situation, even as President Biden and other party leaders have said little publicly about their strategy in recent weeks. The most pressing...
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

Can the US defend against Chinese missile attack?

The revelation that China has advanced in developing hypersonic weapons has renewed calls for the U.S. military to invest both in hypersonic weapons as well as the capability to combat such weapons. The test of a Chinese hypersonic missile in August appeared to catch U.S. military officials by surprise, with...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
TIME

It's All About Spending, Stupid. The Dems Blew Their Moment by Obsessing Over Taxes

After months of false starts and internal divisions, it appears that President Biden and Congressional Democrats are on the verge of agreeing to a spending package to address climate change, childcare, housing, paid family leave and to lower drug costs. The number currently being bandied about is somewhat less than $2 trillion, but what has changed notably is that the original, ambitious plans to pay for that spending with a range of higher taxes on individuals and corporations have been pared back considerably in the face of opposition from Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia.
U.S. POLITICS
BGR.com

Sketchy seeds from China in the mail finally explained

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Mysterious seeds from China have been shipped to Americans in all 50 states, an investigation discovered. The recipients got various types of seeds, some of them being harmless, common seeds that one might plant in their garden. Others were harmful to the soil. The mystery appears to have been a vast scam targeting people whose online accounts have been compromised. The novel coronavirus pandemic was undoubtedly the biggest and scariest situation of 2020, but it’s hardly the strangest thing that happened last year. Thousands of...
AGRICULTURE
Washington Examiner

Biden has been God's gift to Big Oil

President Joe Biden made tackling the "climate crisis" his central goal. Just one week into his presidency, Biden issued an executive order to "intensify international collaborations to drive innovation and deployment of clean energy technologies, which are critical for climate protection" and a number of actions to reduce or eliminate fossil fuel production and dependency at home. He appointed former Secretary of State John Kerry as his special presidential envoy for climate. He revoked permits for the Keystone XL pipeline to distribute Canadian oil to the United States but threw his support behind the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to transport Russian gas into Europe. He also offered continued U.S. encouragement for an existing pipeline scheme for the Taliban’s Afghanistan .
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

First weekend of enforcement of vaccine passport scheme ‘unmitigated disaster’

The first weekend of enforcement of Scotland’s vaccine passport scheme has been an “unmitigated disaster”, according to a hospitality sector body.The Scottish Hospitality Group (SHG) said that staff have faced “intolerable levels of abuse” and some venues saw a drop in footfall of up to 40%.It is calling on the Scottish Government to scrap the scheme, which has been legally enforceable since October 18.Proof of full vaccination is required to enter nightclubs and large events as part of the Scottish Government’s efforts to limit the spread of coronavirus and increase vaccine take-up.The Scottish Hospitality Group has been warning the government...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy