With a crucial 1-0 win Monday night against the Upper Saint Clair Panthers, the Bethel Park Lady Hawks are hoping to secure a spot in the playoffs once again. Head Coach Rob Hueler reflected on the win. “Great response after a tough loss on Saturday. Girls refocused and came together as a team with a sole goal in mind: Getting the result against Upper Saint Clair. We battled for 80 minutes, defended as a team, and capitalized off a great finish from Lauren Heh,” he said.

SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO