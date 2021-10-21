He's called WHAT?! You'll never believe the REAL names of these stars!

When it comes to celebrity chefs, there is one question that seems to elude many of them — who they'd like to cook with. From Duff Goldman to Buddy Valastro, some cooks just don't want to name someone they'd like to compete against or cook with. Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis might have the opposite problem in being paired together so often that many fans believe the friends are something more (via Cheat Sheet). Perhaps they don't want to play favorites — apart from Flay and De Laurentiis, but tons of famous food personalities have skirted the question when asked who they would like to cook with.

