Lifestyle

Events - 10/21/2021

chagrinvalleytoday.com
 5 days ago

Gather at the hearth for animal stories and nature songs of entertainment for all ages from 7-8:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at Sunnybrook Preserve Lodge, 12474 Heath Road in Chester. The program is wheelchair and stroller accessible. Registration is required at 440-286-9516 or geaugaparkdistrict.org. Welton’s Gorge hike. Hike with a...

www.chagrinvalleytoday.com

The Herald

2021 trick or treat hours and Halloween events UPDATED 10/25/21

Communities have set these trick or-treat hours for 2021:. • Delaware Township - 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. • East Lackawannock Township - 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. • Farrell – 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. • Greenville – Halloween parade at 2 p.m.,...
CELEBRATIONS
chagrinvalleytoday.com

Red barn turned into house holds storied history of Bainbridge

Sitting high above Bainbridge Road in Bainbridge Township is a house that played an important part in the township’s history. Most, however, would never guess the home’s origins. Built in the 1870s, it was once a red barn, housing cattle and hay. As part of a farm, it sat on the south side of the road and the farm house was built earlier and is on the north side of Bainbridge Road.
BAINBRIDGE, OH
chagrinvalleytoday.com

Rain fails to dampen spirit of Solon’s Fall Fest

Despite steady rain Saturday, the city’s fourth annual Fall Fest captured the fun of the season. From pumpkin carving and corn mazes to live music, inflatables, food trucks, fall games, barnyard animals and more, Fall Fest brought a smaller crowd this year, but the sentiment remained. “I think it’s really...
SOLON, OH
chagrinvalleytoday.com

Arts brief - 10/21/2021

Cleveland Art is hosting art, antique and vintage goods markets on Nov. 19, 20, 26 and 27 as well as Dec. 10 and 11 in the Reithoffer Gallery at Auburn Corners; 17711 Ravenna Road, Chagrin Falls. The market will be open to the public each of these weekends Friday, from 3-8 p.m., and Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Daily admission will cost $10. Appetizers and beverages, including beer and wine, will be served at two of Auburn Corners’ one-of-a-kind, handmade bars. Vendor spaces will cost $125 per weekend, and art market staff will be on the property to assist vendors before, during and after each market.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
#Medicare Part D#Volunteers#Nutrition#Weight Management#Sunnybrook Preserve Lodge#Whitlam Woods
Traverse City Record-Eagle

What's Happening Outside This Weekend: 10/21/2021

Crystal Mountain hosts the annual Peak2Peak Mountain Bike Classic Oct. 23. The first wave of riders begins at 9:30 a.m. Cyclists of all levels may participate. Packet pickup is from 4-6:30 p.m. Oct. 22 or 8 a.m. to noon on race day. Register through Endoman Promotions. Grass River Natural Area...
LIFESTYLE
chagrinvalleytoday.com

Commentary - 10/21/2021

No ABCs on this year’s report card. The Ohio Department of Education last week released the 2020-2021 annual assessments with no letter grades because of short-term changes in state laws and federal waivers all linked to the coronavirus pandemic that has been ongoing for almost two years. Challenges mounted as the rise and fall of COVID-19 cases forced districts to switch back and forth between in-person and remote classes.
SOLON, OH
chagrinvalleytoday.com

Police briefs - 10/21/2021

On Oct. 15, Bainbridge officers arrested and charged a 20-year-old female employee with theft from a local Walmart on Marketplace Drive. According to the report, Malisha Moody of Bedford Heights attempted to steal $113.94 from the store. Construction equipment stolen. On Oct. 13, Bainbridge officers received a report of construction...
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
chagrinvalleytoday.com

Lego love inspires Sir Troy’s world of toys in Solon

Solon’s newest shop owner is a big kid – and proud of it!. In fact, Troy Cefaratti, 49, has played with toys his entire life and he doesn’t plan on stopping. A love of Lego building in his formative years translated into what will be his third toy store planned for Uptown Solon and slated to open on Sunday.
SOLON, OH
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Archery
chagrinvalleytoday.com

Bulletin board - Orange 10/21/2021

The Homecoming Royalty were selected by the entire Orange High School student body, with seniors Katherine Hamilton and Elijah “E.J.” Jackson named king and queen. Members of the Senior Court were on hand as the announcement was made during the Oct. 9 OHS Homecoming dance. Top credit rating. The Orange...
ORANGE, OH
chagrinvalleytoday.com

Religion briefs - 10/21/2021

On Oct. 24 from 3-5 p.m., the Lord of Life Lutheran Church invites the community to participate in their annual Fall Festival. There will be Trunk-or-Treat, games, snacks and more! Fall Festival is a fun, safe atmosphere for families to spend some time together. All ages are welcome and encouraged to come in costume. This event is free and open to the community.
KIRTLAND, OH
chagrinvalleytoday.com

In Memoriam - 10/21/2021

Arthur “Art” Charles Brooks Jr. passed away peacefully in Lantana, Florida, on October 17, 2021, from complications related to Parkinson’s disease. He was an entrepreneur, husband, father, grandfather, friend, brother, and a born salesman. Art founded and successfully ran the Kinney-Brooks Co., which sold turbines and related equipment to the power industry. An avid, albeit tortured golfer, he also ran Pine Ridge Country Club, in Wickliffe, OH, with his brother, Bill, and co-owner Albert Purola, until the sale of the club in 1992. Art Brooks was born in Cleveland, Ohio on June 1, 1937, to Arthur Charles Brooks Sr. and Jeanette Treat Brooks. He was the oldest child and was followed by siblings Billy (deceased), Janie (deceased), Susie Murphy and Mary Brooks. He worked at his father's grocery store, Brooks Market, on Fairmount Blvd. in Cleveland Heights and grew up playing golf at Pine Ridge Country Club, which his father co-owned. Art graduated from Shaker Heights High School in 1955 where he competed on both the varsity wrestling and swim teams. He graduated from Lehigh University in 1959 with a degree in mechanical engineering and went to work on nuclear submarines in the Brooklyn Navy Yards for the Copes-Vulcan division of Blau Knox in New York City. Art loved life and he loved people. He enjoyed nothing more than to spend his days golfing with friends and constantly asking them how his swing looked. Spoiler alert: His practice swing was a thing of beauty, but his real swing might be mistaken for a man with a machete in a phone booth full of rattlesnakes. He could also be found paddle-sailing on windless Lake Erie nights and/ or strumming his ukulele with friends and family around a bonfire at his oft-frequented lake house in Madison, Ohio. He had a big, easy laugh and could be counted on to be the last person to leave a party and the first to throw one. Art and his wife Jayne raised their four children in Gates Mills, Ohio where they lived for almost sixty years. Art will be deeply missed by his beloved wife, Jayne Callahan Brooks, as well as his children: Art Brooks III (Penny), Alison Kohn (Steve), Molly Seitz (Barr), and Peter Brooks, along with eight grandchildren: Taylor, David, and Matt Kohn; Callahan, Emma, and Sebastian Seitz; and Hayden and Grayson Brooks. An in-person memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Gifts in his remembrance may be made to the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation (PDF) 1359 Broadway, Ste 1509, New York, NY 10018. Phone: (212) 923-4700. Additional information can be found at pdf.org.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
chagrinvalleytoday.com

Grove Hill committee to receive prestigious state award

On Tuesday, members of the Save Grove Hill Committee and the Western Reserve Land Conservancy will receive an Ohio Preservation Public Education and Awareness Award during an outdoor ceremony at the conservancy’s headquarters in Moreland Hills. The presentation will be made by Burt Logan, president and CEO of the Ohio...
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
chagrinvalleytoday.com

Letters to the editor - 10/21/2021

Methinks Jeff Opperman protests too much. He took his response to a school board-focused support letter for three good Chagrin Falls School Board candidates to rant in the papers about his well-documented progressive positions, politics, masks and “social justice” issues. For the record, we agree that politics should not be...
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
chagrinvalleytoday.com

Commissioners delay action on Wisner Road

Geauga County Commissioners on Tuesday delayed action on a request to vacate Wisner Road in Chardon Township. The commissioners unanimously voted to table the matter until next week to allow another week for discussions between Holden Arboretum and residents of Wisner Road to “work out a deal of some kind,” Commissioner James Dvorak said.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH

