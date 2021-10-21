Events - 10/21/2021

Arthur “Art” Charles Brooks Jr. passed away peacefully in Lantana, Florida, on October 17, 2021, from complications related to Parkinson’s disease. He was an entrepreneur, husband, father, grandfather, friend, brother, and a born salesman. Art founded and successfully ran the Kinney-Brooks Co., which sold turbines and related equipment to the power industry. An avid, albeit tortured golfer, he also ran Pine Ridge Country Club, in Wickliffe, OH, with his brother, Bill, and co-owner Albert Purola, until the sale of the club in 1992. Art Brooks was born in Cleveland, Ohio on June 1, 1937, to Arthur Charles Brooks Sr. and Jeanette Treat Brooks. He was the oldest child and was followed by siblings Billy (deceased), Janie (deceased), Susie Murphy and Mary Brooks. He worked at his father's grocery store, Brooks Market, on Fairmount Blvd. in Cleveland Heights and grew up playing golf at Pine Ridge Country Club, which his father co-owned. Art graduated from Shaker Heights High School in 1955 where he competed on both the varsity wrestling and swim teams. He graduated from Lehigh University in 1959 with a degree in mechanical engineering and went to work on nuclear submarines in the Brooklyn Navy Yards for the Copes-Vulcan division of Blau Knox in New York City. Art loved life and he loved people. He enjoyed nothing more than to spend his days golfing with friends and constantly asking them how his swing looked. Spoiler alert: His practice swing was a thing of beauty, but his real swing might be mistaken for a man with a machete in a phone booth full of rattlesnakes. He could also be found paddle-sailing on windless Lake Erie nights and/ or strumming his ukulele with friends and family around a bonfire at his oft-frequented lake house in Madison, Ohio. He had a big, easy laugh and could be counted on to be the last person to leave a party and the first to throw one. Art and his wife Jayne raised their four children in Gates Mills, Ohio where they lived for almost sixty years. Art will be deeply missed by his beloved wife, Jayne Callahan Brooks, as well as his children: Art Brooks III (Penny), Alison Kohn (Steve), Molly Seitz (Barr), and Peter Brooks, along with eight grandchildren: Taylor, David, and Matt Kohn; Callahan, Emma, and Sebastian Seitz; and Hayden and Grayson Brooks. An in-person memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Gifts in his remembrance may be made to the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation (PDF) 1359 Broadway, Ste 1509, New York, NY 10018. Phone: (212) 923-4700. Additional information can be found at pdf.org.

