Hard as it might be to believe, the Nintendo Switch has been the best-selling console in the United States for 33 consecutive months, but that streak finally came to an end in September. According to NPD's Mat Piscatella, the PlayStation 5 was the best-selling system in the region for the first time since its release last November. Last month ended an incredible showing for Nintendo, and marks the first time a PlayStation system was at the top since November 2018, when the PS4 was the region's best-seller. PS5 is the overall best-selling video game system for 2021 in dollars, while Switch has been the best-selling in units sold.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO