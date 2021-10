My apologies to Cara Delevigne. She may be losing her title of “best brows” to Melissa Collazo. I don’t think I’ve seen a more spectacular pair. (The shape! The fluffiness!) So of course, I make my admiration known to the actress mere seconds into introductions by blurting out, “You have amazing brows!” She laughs and graciously credits her mother for never letting her touch them. Collazo is serving major beauty inspo on our call, and I’m not just captivated by her defining facial feature and effortless no-makeup makeup look. The way she pulls off a severe bob with curtain bangs is certainly worth noting, too. It’s one of the season’s biggest hair trends, I should add. While her brows are all genetics, the cut, she tells me, is all thanks to her current project, the addicting new show One of Us Is Lying.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO