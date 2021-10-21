CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santos reports record revenue in Q3

naturalgasworld.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe company said its merger with Oil Search is on track for completion by year-end. Australian explorer Santos on October 21 reported a record quarterly sales revenue in the three months to September 30 (Q3) driven by higher LNG, gas and oil prices. The company’s revenue came in at...

www.naturalgasworld.com

naturalgasworld.com

Wintershall reports surge in Q3 earnings

The company improved its performance despite a dip in production as a result of a fire at a gas treatment plant in Russia. German gas supplier Wintershall Dea enjoyed a 146% year-on-year increase in core earnings in the third quarter on the back of higher ...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
naturalgasworld.com

Henry Hub dips after major rally

The US benchmark for the price of natural gas jumped 11% in the previous session. The November gas supply contract at the US Henry Hub cooled off October 26, after rising 11% the previous day amid forecasts of an early cold snap. The contract was trading down some 0.4% as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

3M Earnings, Revenue beat In Q3

Investing.com - 3M (NYSE: MMM ) reported on Tuesday third quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. 3M announced earnings per share of $2.45 on revenue of $8.94B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.2 on revenue of $8.64B. 3M shares are up 4% from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Xerox stock drops after profit beat but revenue surprisingly fell, and outlook cut

Shares of Xerox Holdings Corp. dropped 3.7% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the printer and copier maker reported third-quarter profit that rose above expectations, but revenue that surprisingly declined, as deterioration in supply chain conditions and the delta variant caused delays in clients' plans to return employees to the workplace. Net income was $90 million, or 48 cents a share, after $90 million, or 41 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came to 48 cents, above the FactSet consensus of 43 cents. Revenue slipped to $1.76 billion from $1.77 billion, below the FactSet consensus of $1.81 billion. Cost of sales rose 4.6% to $498 million, to lower gross margin to 32.4% from 36.8%. The company lowered its 2021 revenue outlook to approximately $7.1 billion, compared with the FactSet consensus of $7.26 billion. Separately, the company set a new $500 million share repurchase program, following the completion of an expected $500 million buyback program in 2021. The stock has slumped 12.9% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500 has gained 3.3%.
STOCKS
Variety

Global Box Office Recovery Is Accelerating as China Delivers One Third of 2021 Revenue, Says Analyst

The global box office recovery is accelerating. Revenues in 2021 could hit $21.6 billion, according to a new forecast from research firm Gower Street Analytics. That compared with the firm’s previous $20.2 billion estimate made a couple of months ago. “We anticipate a potential additional upside that could see the current year finish around $22 billion globally. The $21.6 billion estimate would put 2021 80% ahead of 2020, but still 49% behind 2019’s record global tally,” said Gower Street in a research note. “The $1.4 billion gain to the global prediction since our previous estimate, which was based on eight months of actuals...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Hasbro stock rises after profit tops forecasts, revenue rose in line with expectations

Shares of Hasbro Inc. rose 2.1% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the toy maker reported third-quarter earnings that beat forecasts, citing particular strength in its entertainment business. Net income rose to $253.2 million, or $1.83 a share, from $220.9 million, or $1.61 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.96 from $1.88 and beat the FactSet consensus of $1.69. Revenue grew 10.9% to $1.97 billion, matching the FactSet consensus, while cost of sales slipped 0.1% to $609.5 million. Entertainment revenue soared 76% to $327.1 million and Wizards of the Coast and digital gaming revenue increased 32% to $360.2 million, while consumer products revenue fell 3% to $1.28 billion, as supply chain disruptions and high demand led to stock levels that were below targets. The stock has dropped 14.7% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500 has gained 3.3%.
STOCKS
naturalgasworld.com

Glencore secures LNG from Cheniere

Cheniere said the deal reinforces its position as a global LNG leader. US-based Cheniere Energy said October 25 that it signed a 13-year sale and purchase agreement to deliver LNG to Anglo-Swiss multinational commodity trading company Glencore. Glencore agreed to purchase around 800,000 metric tons/year of LNG from Cheniere on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Rally resumes for Henry Hub

Henry Hub faltered last week after a forecast of a warm winter. The November gas supply contract at the US Henry Hub was up more than 5% early in the trading day on October 25, recovering after a slump last week. Henry Hub was trading at $5.74/mn Btu as of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Kimberly-Clark announces profit warning as company prepares to raise prices

Kimberly-Clark Corp. shares fell 2.7% in Monday premarket trading after the consumer goods company reported third-quarter earnings that missed expectations and lowered its earnings guidance. Net income totaled $469 million, or $1.39 per share, compared with $472 million, or $1.38 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $1.62 missed the FactSet consensus for $1.65. Sales of $5.01 billion were up from $4.68 billion last year and ahead of the FactSet consensus for $4.99 billion. "Our earnings were negatively impacted by significant inflation and supply chain disruptions that increased our costs beyond what we anticipated," said Chief Executive Mike Hsu...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
raleighnews.net

Tesla reports record Q3 profit of $1.62 billion

PALO ALTO, California: Despite a global pandemic and ongoing chip shortage, Tesla has reported a net income of $1.62 billion - five times more than it did this time last year. The company's operating income also grew some 54 percent over the past quarter to $2 billion. Company executives attributed...
PALO ALTO, CA
naturalgasworld.com

Schlumberger sees earnings climb in Q3

Revenues were up 11% at $2.27bn, largely due to increased well construction. US oilfield services group Schlumberger increased its core earnings (Ebitda) by 27% year on year to $1.3bn, the company reported on October 22, on the back of higher demand for its services. Revenues were up 11% at $2.27bn,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
naturalgasworld.com

Kosmos prices $400mn in notes

The company will use the proceeds to refinance other notes. US oil producer Kosmos has priced $400mn in senior notes with a 7.75% interest, due 2027, the company said on October 22. Kosmos said it would use the proceeds from the offering to help refinance the $400mn of private placement...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
naturalgasworld.com

Woodside's revenue more than doubles in Q3 [Update]

Global oil and gas prices have continued their upward trajectory, underlining the rebound in demand as economic activity has picked up in Asia and elsewhere, the company said. (Update clarifies Wheatstone reserves adjustment.) Australia’s Woodside on October 21 reported a 119% year/year jump in sales revenue during the three months...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
DailyFx

Tesla Q3 Earnings Report: Revenue and EPS Beat, Stock Unfazed After Hours

Tesla, Q3 Earnings, Supply Chain – Talking Points. Tesla Q3 earnings beat estimates, stock unchanged after hours. Supply chain issues a key focus for this evening’s earnings call. CEO Elon Musk may or may not appear on today’s call. Tesla reported a third-quarter earnings report that exceeded analysts’ expectations Wednesday,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Axios

Telsa on track for strong Q3 earnings report following record deliveries

Tesla is likely on track for another strong earnings report after logging record deliveries as the company appears to be weathering the storm of the global chip shortage. What's next: The electric automaker will report third-quarter earnings this evening after markets close. Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives, in a note,...
BUSINESS
smarteranalyst.com

EverQuote Reports Preliminary Revenues for Q3; Shares Drop

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) declined 5.4% in extended trade on Monday after the company announced lower preliminary revenue for the third quarter of 2021 (ended September 30, 2021). The company operates as an online insurance marketplace, which connects consumers with insurance providers. (See EverQuote stock charts on TipRanks) The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Light Reading

Supply-chain woes cost Adtran $9M, but supplier reports 'record demand' for Q3

Broadband network Adtran reported record demand for its products, but warned that it will post a loss in its most recent quarter due to supply-chain constraints. Broadly, the situation does not come as a surprise. After all, a number of other fiber operators and network suppliers have hinted at similar supply-chain problems. Further, demand for fiber networks has been growing all year, and could shift into overdrive if Congress approves $65 billion in funding for broadband buildouts.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Quidel Blows Past Estimates for Q3 Revenue

Quidel released preliminary numbers for the third quarter, and they are well above what the company reported in the previous period. The company is benefiting from a surge in demand, particularly from employers. There will likely continue to be volatility ahead for the business given the unpredictability of the pandemic.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

