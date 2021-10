(Treynor) -- Class 2A No. 12 Treynor are headed to the WIC tournament championship after a 3-0 victory over Underwood in the semi-finals. Well, the 3-0 score may indicate a blowout, but it was pretty far from it for Treynor. The Cardinals won all three sets by coming back at least once in each of the sets. In set one, they won 25-22. In set two, they had to get an extra point with a 26-24 victory. After falling behind early in set three, they came back and finished a 25-18 win.

UNDERWOOD, IA ・ 13 DAYS AGO