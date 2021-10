HARRISBURG – With a teacher shortage in PA, the state Senate approved a bill which would simplify the process for out-of-state teachers to obtain certification in the Keystone State. Senate Bill 224 would allow an out-of-state candidate who has completed any state-approved educator preparation program from an accredited institution of higher education to be eligible for a comparable in-state instructional certification. The bill would also require the PA Department of Education to recognize and accept out-of-state candidates’ qualifying scores on equivalent content tests toward PDE’s testing and certification requirements. It would also grant PA certification to anyone who holds a valid certificate issued by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards, which is the most respected professional certification available in K-12 education. The bill now moves to the state House for consideration.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO