Woodside's revenue more than doubles in Q3 [Update]

naturalgasworld.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal oil and gas prices have continued their upward trajectory, underlining the rebound in demand as economic activity has picked up in Asia and elsewhere, the company said. (Update clarifies Wheatstone reserves adjustment.) Australia’s Woodside on October 21 reported a 119% year/year jump in sales revenue during the three...

www.naturalgasworld.com

Comments / 0

naturalgasworld.com

Wintershall reports surge in Q3 earnings

The company improved its performance despite a dip in production as a result of a fire at a gas treatment plant in Russia. German gas supplier Wintershall Dea enjoyed a 146% year-on-year increase in core earnings in the third quarter on the back of higher ...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
naturalgasworld.com

Henry Hub dips after major rally

The US benchmark for the price of natural gas jumped 11% in the previous session. The November gas supply contract at the US Henry Hub cooled off October 26, after rising 11% the previous day amid forecasts of an early cold snap. The contract was trading down some 0.4% as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Hasbro stock rises after profit tops forecasts, revenue rose in line with expectations

Shares of Hasbro Inc. rose 2.1% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the toy maker reported third-quarter earnings that beat forecasts, citing particular strength in its entertainment business. Net income rose to $253.2 million, or $1.83 a share, from $220.9 million, or $1.61 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.96 from $1.88 and beat the FactSet consensus of $1.69. Revenue grew 10.9% to $1.97 billion, matching the FactSet consensus, while cost of sales slipped 0.1% to $609.5 million. Entertainment revenue soared 76% to $327.1 million and Wizards of the Coast and digital gaming revenue increased 32% to $360.2 million, while consumer products revenue fell 3% to $1.28 billion, as supply chain disruptions and high demand led to stock levels that were below targets. The stock has dropped 14.7% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500 has gained 3.3%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Woodside#Gas Prices#Europe#Natural Gas#Wheatstone#Lng#Commonwealth#Western Australia#Fid
MarketWatch

GE stock gains after profit and FCF beats, while revenue surprisingly fell

Shares of General Electric Co. rose 1.0% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the industrial conglomerate reported third-quarter profit and industrial free cash flow that beat expectations, but revenue that surprisingly fell, while providing an upbeat full-year earnings outlook. On a net per-share basis, GE swung to earnings of $1.08 from a loss of $1.09 in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted EPS rose to 57 cents, beating the FactSet consensus of 43 cents. Revenue slipped 0.5% to $18.43 billion from $18.53 billion, while the FactSet consensus was for a rise to $19.29 billion. Industrial free cash flow was $1.7...
STOCKS
naturalgasworld.com

Exxon reviewing carbon sequestration options in Asia

CO2 capture and storage may need separate avenues for success. Exxon Mobil is looking at novel ways to sequester carbon in Asia by capturing emissions in one location and storing them in another, an official at the US major told the Reuters news service October 25. Joe Blommaert, Exxon’s head...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
beckershospitalreview.com

HCA's profit more than triples to $2.3B in Q3

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare saw strong growth in revenue and profit in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the same period last year. The 183-hospital system posted revenue of $15.3 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30, up 14.8 percent from the $13.3 billion recorded in the third quarter of 2020.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
naturalgasworld.com

Queensland LNG exports jump 12% in Q3

The Q3 2021 LNG demand was the highest Q3 on record, the Australian Energy Market Operator said in a report. Queensland’s LNG exports during the July-September quarter (Q3) jumped 11.5% year/year on the back of strong Asian demand and record-high international p...
INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Schlumberger sees earnings climb in Q3

Revenues were up 11% at $2.27bn, largely due to increased well construction. US oilfield services group Schlumberger increased its core earnings (Ebitda) by 27% year on year to $1.3bn, the company reported on October 22, on the back of higher demand for its services. Revenues were up 11% at $2.27bn,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
jwnenergy.com

Precision Drilling’s Q3 revenue up more than 50% from year ago as drilling ramps up

Precision Drilling Corporation says it lost $38 million in its latest quarter as drilling ramped up and revenue rose more than 50 per cent compared with a year ago. The Calgary-based company says the loss amounted to $2.86 per diluted share for the year ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $28.5 million or $2.08 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Blackstone's earnings more than double on strong asset sales

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group Inc (BX.N), the world's biggest manager of alternative assets such as private equity and real estate, said on Thursday its distributable earnings more than doubled in the third quarter to an all-time high. Blackstone and other private equity firms have capitalized on low interest...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
naturalgasworld.com

Beach Energy's sales revenue up 8% in Jul-Sep

Sales revenue rose despite a fall in sales volume as realised oil prices were sharply higher. Sydney-listed Beach Energy on October 20 reported a 7.5% year/year increase in sale revenue during the three months to September 30 (Q1) owing to higher realised oil and gas prices. The company’s revenue in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

U.S. Bank's Q3 Spend Index Up 3.7x More Than Shipments Index

Two key measures of freight demand rose in the third quarter, according to U.S. Bank, but at significantly different rates. The U.S. Bank National Shipments Index, which measures volume, rose 1.5% from the second quarter, according to just-released data. (NYSE: USB) But the bank's National Spend Index, which measures expenditures,...
MARKETS
naturalgasworld.com

US-based Crestwood makes $1.8bn shale grab

The company is acquiring a substantial footprint in the North Dakota region from Oasis Midstream. US-based Crestwood Energy said October 26 that its pending acquisition of Oasis Midstream will at least double its upstream footprint in the Williston Basin of North Dakota. Crestwood will acquire Oasis Midstream for approximately $1.8bn,...
INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Price controls throttle India’s production potential [Gas in Transition]

Artificially depressed prices have undermined investment in the country’s mature gas fields. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 7]. India’s state-run developers have had little reason to boost production from mature gas fields, which account for the bulk of national production, owing to artificially depressed prices. While national production is finally on the rise once more, thanks to the recent start-up of several deepwater fields off the country’s eastern coastline, New Delhi’s reluctance to fully deregulate pricing for domestic production has hamstrung the country’s wider upstream potential. India has adopted a mish-mash of regulated, quasi-regulated and deregulated gas prices. The government sets the price for production from fie...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Glencore secures LNG from Cheniere

Cheniere said the deal reinforces its position as a global LNG leader. US-based Cheniere Energy said October 25 that it signed a 13-year sale and purchase agreement to deliver LNG to Anglo-Swiss multinational commodity trading company Glencore. Glencore agreed to purchase around 800,000 metric tons/year of LNG from Cheniere on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
prweek.com

IPG PR firms see double-digit revenue growth in Q3

NEW YORK: The PR firms in Interpublic Group’s Dxtra network registered double-digit growth on both an as-reported and organic basis in Q3, compared with the prior year, said Andy Polansky, the division’s CEO, on Thursday. That compared to low-double-digit declines on an as-reported and high-single-digit declines in organic growth in...
BUSINESS
naturalgasworld.com

Kosmos prices $400mn in notes

The company will use the proceeds to refinance other notes. US oil producer Kosmos has priced $400mn in senior notes with a 7.75% interest, due 2027, the company said on October 22. Kosmos said it would use the proceeds from the offering to help refinance the $400mn of private placement...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

