Zinedine Zidane, as you probably know, is one of the biggest names at not only Real Madrid, but also in world football. The impact he has had on the game both as a player and as a manager is unrivalled, almost, and it was truly great to have him as a coach at Real Madrid all these years. He is the second most successful coach in Real Madrid history. It’s just astonishing to see what all he accomplished with both a team destined for greatness, and a very depleted version of it, in two different tenures.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO