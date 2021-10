If you’re running out of storage space in your home or need a location to store your belongings while transitioning from one place to another, it’s time for a storage unit. According to HomeAdvisor, storage unit prices can range from $90 to $450 per month, with the national average at $250 per month. The cost for a 10-foot by 10-foot storage unit can run between $80 and $160 per month, while a storage rental for an RV or car can run from $45 to $450 per month, depending on the size. If you need a climate-controlled storage space, expect to pay at least an additional $25 per month. The exact price of a storage unit depends on your geographic location, size of the unit, availability, taxes and fees, and what you need to store. To find an accurate estimate of what you’ll pay, search online for “storage units near me.”

