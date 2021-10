Currently, there is more than $176 billion worth of total value locked (TVL) in DeFi, representing an increase of about 30 times compared with the same point last year. DeFi offers investors a whole new way, not just to store their money, but to use and earn from it. The more protocols that spring up as part of the DeFi ecosystem, the more centralized financial processes are challenged by the decentralized world. Each of these new protocols represents one more step in the decentralized revolution. There is nothing the centralized financial world can offer to investors that DeFi cannot.

