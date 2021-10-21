CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA Daily Leaders

 5 days ago

FIC (Floor Impact Counter): A formula to encompass all aspects of the box score into...

hotnewhiphop.com

JAY-Z & LaMelo Ball Exchange Words At Hornets/Nets Game

LaMelo Ball has been spending time with some of the greats, recently chopping it up with JAY-Z during the Brooklyn Nets/Charlotte Hornets game on Sunday night. The game took place at the Barclays Center, and JAY-Z was seated courtside. Taking in the game from the best seats in the house, Hov took some time to chat with one of basketball's fastest rising stars at halftime before he went back to work, chopping it up with LaMelo Ball.
NBA
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of NBA Guard Alex Caruso

The Alex Caruso era came to an end in Los Angeles this offseason, but a new one is underway in Chicago. The former Texas A&M Aggies shooting guard signed a big contract with the Eastern Conference franchise this offseason. Caruso, 27, signed a four-year, $37 million contract with the Chicago Bulls in free agency.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Suns-Wizards Trade Features Kyle Kuzma To Phoenix

The Phoenix Suns are coming into the season looking to finish what they were unable to during the 2020-21 season. The Suns were surprise participants in the NBA Finals, losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games. But, they were able to bring back virtually their entire rotation, so they...
NBA
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Adrian Wojnarowski News

Adrian Wojnarowski is typically the one breaking the news. However, this week, a story surfaced about the longtime NBA insider. According to Ethan Strauss, a presentation of sorts has been sent to various sources around the league, documenting Wojnarowski’s social media dominance. Strauss, who used to work at ESPN, reports...
NBA
FanSided

Bulls Rumors: 3 players to target in a Coby White trade

Bulls rumors already seem to be ratcheting up early on in the regular season, before any significant trades really have a chance to go down. And the latest on the rumor mill in Chicago has to do with the former North Carolina Tar Heel and third-year 21-year-old point guard Coby White.
NBA
The Spun

Sixers Reportedly Make New Decision On Ben Simmons

In a significant new development, the Philadelphia 76ers have stopped fining Ben Simmons for missed practices and games. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported on Tuesday that Sixers have stopped fining Simmons for missing practices and/or games. Simmons is currently away from the team for personal reasons, specifically to take care of...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Bucks-Sixers Trade Is Focused On Danny Green

The Milwaukee Bucks won their first NBA championship in 50 years this past summer. They defeated the Phoenix Suns in six games to take home the Larry O’Brien trophy, coming back from a 2-0 deficit. Heading into the 2021-22 season, the Bucks know that they will have a target on...
NBA
RealGM

Dwight Howard: Beef With Anthony Davis Squashed Immediately

During the Los Angeles Lakers loss to the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, cameras caught Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard getting into an altercation on the sideline. Davis was yelling at Howard as both walked towards the bench, while Howard seemingly ignored him. Davis then approached Howard when he sat down. As the two continued to argue, Howard stood up and pushed Davis away. Teammates and coaches then immediately separated the two players.
NBA
sportstalkatl.com

NBA Futures to bet on

Another NBA offseason has come and gone and the regular season is set to start early next week. But before it does, let me run through some of my favorite NBA futures bets for the season. Buckle up and get your wallet out. MVP. Luka Doncic (+500) I’m on the...
NBA
NBC Washington

Here Are the Top 35 NBA Scoring Leaders of All Time

Here are the top 35 NBA scoring leaders of all time originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. There are several reasons to tune in to Los Angeles Lakers games during the 2021-22 season, and one of them is to see two future Hall of Famers attempt to improve their standing among the NBA’s 10 greatest scorers of all time.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Bulls’ Alex Caruso has completely become a walkin’, stealin’ dunkin’ regret for the Lakers

For Alex Caruso of the Chicago Bulls, basketball life away from Tinseltown is going just fine. Incredibly fine. The former Los Angeles Lakers guard has not tasted a defeat since flying east to join the Bulls. Chicago is on a flaming start, winning all of their first four games. As for the Lakers, they’re 1-2 with seeming chemistry issues on the floor. Well, that’s no longer a problem Caruso has to help find an answer to, as he’s busy making Los Angeles regret its decision to let him go back in the offseason.
NBA
Gatorsports.com

Gators in the NBA

Miami Heat captain Udonis Haslem is the NBA’s oldest active player at 41. Haslem’s playing role barely exists anymore; he appeared in one game last season, finding a way to get ejected in just over two minutes of work. The Heat still want him on the roster for what he...
NBA
RealGM

Lance Stephenson To Play In G League

Veteran wing Lance Stephenson will continue his NBA comeback attempt by playing in the G League this season. Stephenson last played in the NBA during the 2018-19 season with the Los Angeles Lakers. He then spent the 2019-20 season playing in China. In his one season with Liaoning in the...
NBA
RealGM

RealGM Radio: Sam Vecenie Previews The 2022 NBA Draft Class

Host Danny Leroux (@DannyLeroux) and draft expert Sam Vecenie of The Athletic (@Sam_Vecenie) preview the 2022 NBA Draft class and the incoming rookies. They discuss the top prospects, the unusual composition of the 2022 crop, rookies that can break out this season and much more. Subscribe to RealGM Radio on...
NBA

