NBA Daily Leaders

For Alex Caruso of the Chicago Bulls, basketball life away from Tinseltown is going just fine. Incredibly fine. The former Los Angeles Lakers guard has not tasted a defeat since flying east to join the Bulls. Chicago is on a flaming start, winning all of their first four games. As for the Lakers, they’re 1-2 with seeming chemistry issues on the floor. Well, that’s no longer a problem Caruso has to help find an answer to, as he’s busy making Los Angeles regret its decision to let him go back in the offseason.

NBA ・ 4 HOURS AGO