NBA Daily Leaders

On Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers took their second straight loss to open the 2021-22 season. To make matters worse, Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard got into a shoving match on the sideline. After the game, Davis was asked about the matter. “Two guys, we’re very competitive. We just want...
LaMelo Ball has been spending time with some of the greats, recently chopping it up with JAY-Z during the Brooklyn Nets/Charlotte Hornets game on Sunday night. The game took place at the Barclays Center, and JAY-Z was seated courtside. Taking in the game from the best seats in the house, Hov took some time to chat with one of basketball's fastest rising stars at halftime before he went back to work, chopping it up with LaMelo Ball.
The Alex Caruso era came to an end in Los Angeles this offseason, but a new one is underway in Chicago. The former Texas A&M Aggies shooting guard signed a big contract with the Eastern Conference franchise this offseason. Caruso, 27, signed a four-year, $37 million contract with the Chicago Bulls in free agency.
Magic Johnson thinks the 29 other NBA teams not named Los Angeles Lakers are in danger. After all, they will be facing LeBron James who looks hungrier than ever to win the Larry O’Brien trophy. On Tuesday during the Lakers’ Media Day, Johnson praised LeBron for being in “excellent physical...
The Los Angeles Lakers have lost their last two games of the regular season, being beaten by the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns. There's no question that this was not the start that many people envisioned from the Lakers. The Brooklyn Nets did win their recent game against...
The Phoenix Suns are coming into the season looking to finish what they were unable to during the 2020-21 season. The Suns were surprise participants in the NBA Finals, losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games. But, they were able to bring back virtually their entire rotation, so they...
Adrian Wojnarowski is typically the one breaking the news. However, this week, a story surfaced about the longtime NBA insider. According to Ethan Strauss, a presentation of sorts has been sent to various sources around the league, documenting Wojnarowski’s social media dominance. Strauss, who used to work at ESPN, reports...
Bulls rumors already seem to be ratcheting up early on in the regular season, before any significant trades really have a chance to go down. And the latest on the rumor mill in Chicago has to do with the former North Carolina Tar Heel and third-year 21-year-old point guard Coby White.
In a significant new development, the Philadelphia 76ers have stopped fining Ben Simmons for missed practices and games. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported on Tuesday that Sixers have stopped fining Simmons for missing practices and/or games. Simmons is currently away from the team for personal reasons, specifically to take care of...
The Milwaukee Bucks won their first NBA championship in 50 years this past summer. They defeated the Phoenix Suns in six games to take home the Larry O’Brien trophy, coming back from a 2-0 deficit. Heading into the 2021-22 season, the Bucks know that they will have a target on...
The NBA recently released its list of the 75 greatest players in league history. LeBron James, of course, made the list. The Cleveland Cavaliers posted a tweet to commemorate James being included, and the superstar responded with an epic and familiar statement. It’s clear that James holds the Cavaliers close...
During the Los Angeles Lakers loss to the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, cameras caught Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard getting into an altercation on the sideline. Davis was yelling at Howard as both walked towards the bench, while Howard seemingly ignored him. Davis then approached Howard when he sat down. As the two continued to argue, Howard stood up and pushed Davis away. Teammates and coaches then immediately separated the two players.
In lieu of all the drama that transpired in the Lakers beatdown by the Phoenix Suns last night at Staples Center, a fan captured an exchange between LeBron James and opponent Cameron Payne during the game. Frustration seemed to be building as the Lakers feel into a deeper hole as...
Another NBA offseason has come and gone and the regular season is set to start early next week. But before it does, let me run through some of my favorite NBA futures bets for the season. Buckle up and get your wallet out. MVP. Luka Doncic (+500) I’m on the...
Here are the top 35 NBA scoring leaders of all time originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. There are several reasons to tune in to Los Angeles Lakers games during the 2021-22 season, and one of them is to see two future Hall of Famers attempt to improve their standing among the NBA’s 10 greatest scorers of all time.
For Alex Caruso of the Chicago Bulls, basketball life away from Tinseltown is going just fine. Incredibly fine. The former Los Angeles Lakers guard has not tasted a defeat since flying east to join the Bulls. Chicago is on a flaming start, winning all of their first four games. As for the Lakers, they’re 1-2 with seeming chemistry issues on the floor. Well, that’s no longer a problem Caruso has to help find an answer to, as he’s busy making Los Angeles regret its decision to let him go back in the offseason.
Miami Heat captain Udonis Haslem is the NBA’s oldest active player at 41. Haslem’s playing role barely exists anymore; he appeared in one game last season, finding a way to get ejected in just over two minutes of work. The Heat still want him on the roster for what he...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - NBA leaders gathered downtown Friday to speak on diversity and inclusion ahead of the 2021 season and next year’s All-Star game at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. “There’s an important role we can play, and a role we’re trying to play,” Oris Stuart, Chief People and Inclusion...
Veteran wing Lance Stephenson will continue his NBA comeback attempt by playing in the G League this season. Stephenson last played in the NBA during the 2018-19 season with the Los Angeles Lakers. He then spent the 2019-20 season playing in China. In his one season with Liaoning in the...
Host Danny Leroux (@DannyLeroux) and draft expert Sam Vecenie of The Athletic (@Sam_Vecenie) preview the 2022 NBA Draft class and the incoming rookies. They discuss the top prospects, the unusual composition of the 2022 crop, rookies that can break out this season and much more. Subscribe to RealGM Radio on...
