Fact or Fiction: Superman in the comics is now gay?

By Michael Rozzen
San Diego Channel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may have heard recently that DC has made Superman gay. Jon Kent, the son of Clark Kent and...

www.10news.com

Click10.com

New Superman ‘Comes Out’ in upcoming DC Comic series

The son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane in the upcoming DC Comic series comes out as bisexual. ‘The Man of Steel’ made his first appearance 80 years ago, in the comic series that is now in its fifth issue. The new series, “Superman: Son of Kal-El,” follows Jon Kent...
ENTERTAINMENT
ourcommunitynow.com

DC Comics Confirms New Superman Attracted To Dudes

DC Comics confirms that their new Superman, Jonathan Kent, the son of Clark Kent, is attracted to men. The confirmation came after former DC Comics artist Ethan Van Sciver scooped that DC Comics would make Superman gay in their current Superman: Son of Kal-El series.
ENTERTAINMENT
mediaite.com

Superman Will Have a Male Love Interest in Latest DC Comic

DC Comics announced that the new Superman, the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, will have a romantic relationship with a male friend. “Just like his father before him, Jon Kent has fallen for a reporter,” reads a description of the issue, announcing that the superhero is bisexual. “After initially striking up a friendship with reporter Jay Nakamura, he and Jon become romantically involved in the pages of Superman: Son of Kal-El #5.”
ENTERTAINMENT
CBS Chicago

Pact Of Love: Separating Facts, Fiction In An Open Adoption

CHICAGO (CBS) — Halloween is a few weeks away, but many people are already making Thanksgiving plans. Gathered around that holiday table in about 1 in 25 households is a family with an adopted child.  Morning Insider Lauren Victory shares a beautiful story that shatters adoption misconceptions ahead of National Adoption Month this November. Watching playtime in full swing, they look like they could be sisters. Pauline Pearce and Maryellen Kandu are both brunettes, both wore black and beige by accident and both giggled simultaneously. Their bond: being mothers to Kendrick. Pauline Pearce and Maryellen Kandu with baby Kendrick.   The four-year-old knows he has parents...
RELATIONSHIPS
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘Shameless’ actor and comedian dies at 40

(WJW) – Actor, rapper and comedian Ricarlo Flanagan has died at age 40. Flanagan’s agent confirmed the news to Deadline. His cause of death has not been confirmed. Flanagan recently posted to Twitter about contracting COVID-19. “This covid is no joke. I don’t wish this on anybody,” he wrote. Flanagan had a recurring role on […]
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment
Entertainment
Society
Society
Popculture

Canceled ABC Show Moves to New Channel

It's been more than five years since ABC canceled Castle, but luckily fans still have ways to enjoy it on their TVs. The show has since lived on via syndication on TNT and local broadcast stations around the nation. Now, it has a whole new home for its reruns to air, giving fans a chance to relive the show's charming mysteries from the beginning. According to Deadline, Lifetime has picked up the rights to Castle. While it wasn't clear if all of the ABC dramedy was optioned, the show ran for eight seasons, totaling 173 episodes. Even if the whole series wasn't picked up, that's a healthy dose of content for Lifetime's schedule.
TV SERIES
rolling out

R&B statesmen Tommy DeBarge of Switch dies

R&B elder statesman Tommy DeBarge passed away on Oct. 21 after a lengthy battle with liver and kidney disease. DeBarge was hospitalized several weeks ago before succumbing to his illnesses. DeBarge suffered from liver and kidney disease over the years, but recently took a turn for the worse, a family member told TMZ. He was hospitalized for weeks and died in the hospital Thursday.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Soap Opera Couple Marries in Goth-Themed Wedding

Congratulations are in order for soap stars Courtney Hope and Chad Duell, who are newlyweds! The couple married in a gothic "Till Death"-themed wedding ceremony on Saturday in Malibu, California, with their family, friends, and The Young and the Restless and General Hospital co-stars showing up to help celebrate their love.
RELATIONSHIPS
WBAL Radio

Zendaya talks potential 'Dune' sequel, what she admires about Tom Holland

Zendaya's new film Dune isn't out for another week, but she's already ready for a sequel. Opening up to InStyle magazine, the 25-year-old actress revealed, "We'll see how the first [movie] goes, but I'm ready to do a second." "Whenever they call, I'm here," she continued. "[Co-star] Timothée [Chalamet] is...
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Clowns Bleu DaVinci & Shares Letter From Big Meech

50 Cent's latest television series to take off has been BMF, which is based on the real-life story of brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory. The two ran one of the country's most notorious drug enterprises, Black Mafia Family, out of Detroit. Many rap acts, including Jeezy, were involved with the group, and now there's a whole show depicting what went down behind the scenes with the Flenory brothers.
TV & VIDEOS
Inverse

Ant-Man 3leak reveals Marvel’s most shocking cameo so far

One of the most mysterious titles in Marvel’s entire Phase Four lineup is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. A sequel to 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp, the upcoming film will not only follow the Lang and Van Dyne families but also feature Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror in a prominent role.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Why Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘Did Not Want’ Jamie Lee Curtis To Join True Lies

Jaime Lee Curtis is one of the iconic ladies of the '80s and '90s, having racked up some impressive leading roles. But, apparently, one of her most notable film roles was met with some resistance from her famous co-star. After taking back up her role as Laurie Strode in the recently released Halloween Kills, Curtis opened up about how Arnold Schwarzenegger “did not want” her to play opposite him in True Lies.
CELEBRITIES

