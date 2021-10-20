CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Caribbean unveils 2023-24 world cruise details

By Harry Kemble
Travel Weekly
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoyal Caribbean International has unveiled details of its 2023-24 world cruise on Serenade of the Seas. The 274-night round-trip itinerary departs Miami on December 10, 2023 and finishes on September 10, 2024....

travelweekly.co.uk

johnnyjet.com

WOW: Canada Just Announced That All Travelers Will Be Required To Be Fully Vaccinated Even To Travel Domestically

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just announced that all travelers must be vaccinated, even those traveling domestically. At 39:25 in the video below, the Prime Minister announces: “Mandatory vaccination on travel. By the end of October, everyone 12 and over on a plane or train within Canada should be fully vaccinated. There will be a short period where people who are in the process of getting vaccinated can show a negative COVID-19 test. By the end of November, if you’re 12 or older and want to fly or take the train, you will have to be fully vaccinated as will staff. Testing will no longer be an option.”
TRAVEL
cruisefever.net

Cruise Lines Extend Vaccine and Mask Requirements for Cruises Through Early 2022

Two cruise lines have extended their vaccine, mask, and pre-cruise testing requirements for cruises through the end of February 2022. Princess Cruises and Holland America Line announced the extension of their health protocols as the cruise lines said that the health of their passengers, crew, and the places that they visit remain their top priority.
TRAVEL
The Independent

First London-New York flight after US travel ban lifts is selling for £1,740 – in economy

Normally November is the lowest of seasons for economy class travel across the North Atlantic, with no UK school holidays and only the US Thanksgiving celebration to stimulate demand.But following the announcement that travel from the UK to the US will reopen on Monday 8 November, air fares are soaring – with desperate travellers prepared to pay two or three times the normal rates to see loved ones, or return to properties left empty for 20 months.The first departures from the UK to the US after the border opens on 8 November will be on British Airways and, almost simultaneously,...
TRAVEL
travelweekly.com

Royal Caribbean awards free cruise to every advisor at Travel Leaders conference

How do you follow up awarding 4,500 free cruises to travel advisors who join ASTA? You offer one to everyone in the room at a travel conference. At least that's the way they roll at Royal Caribbean International, which turned the Travel Leaders Network EDGE conference into "The Oprah Show" by gifting a free cruise to every one of the 1,000 attendees in the room.
TRAVEL
#Cruises#Morocco#Wonders Of Asia
cruisehive.com

Royal Caribbean Group to Launch First Hybrid-Powered Cruise Ship

Making its debut in the summer of 2023, Royal Caribbean Group and Silversea Cruises will launch the first hybrid-powered class of ships in the cruise industry. The vessels will not just be considerably cleaner to operate than anything at sea currently; the ‘Project Evolution’ ships will enable the cruise line to be emission-free while at port, something no other cruise line has so far achieved.
INDUSTRY
cruiseindustrynews.com

MSC Cruises Adds Second Ship for World Cruise 2023

MSC Cruises has revealed that a second ship, the MSC Magnifica, will join the MSC Poesia on the MSC World Cruise 2023. The two ships will host more than 5,000 guests for journeys around the world and both vessels will depart on Jan. 4 from Civitavecchia near Rome, Italy, for simultaneous world cruises, albeit taking different routes around the globe.
CARS
Travel Weekly

Disney Cruise Line details early 2023 sailings

Disney Cruise Line is to open bookings next week for early 2023 sailings from US ports. Ships will serve destinations in the Bahamas, including the Castaway Cay private island, as well as the Caribbean and the Mexican Riviera in the early months of 2023. The company resumed operations with its...
TRAVEL
Orlando Business Journal

Disney Cruise Line announces new 2023 itineraries to the Caribbean

Disney Cruise Line this week announced plans to add new itineraries to the Bahamas, the Caribbean and the Mexican Riviera as part of its 2023 lineup. Two ships will sail from Port Canaveral: the Disney Wish, with three- and four-night voyages to Nassau, Bahamas, and Castaway Cay; and the Disney Fantasy, with seven-night sailings to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.
TRAVEL
Travel
travelmole.com

Emerald Cruises details 2023 Seychelles voyages

Emerald Cruises has unveiled more details of its first Indian Ocean destination - the Seychelles - on board the recently announced Emerald Sakara, joining Emerald Azzurra in 2023. Emerald Sakara's maiden voyage will be the 11-day Tropical Charms of the Seychelles itinerary, taking guests on a round-trip from Victoria, Mahé...
LIFESTYLE
cruiseradio.net

Azamara Announces 2023 & 2024 Cruise Details

Boutique cruise line Azamara has announced its sailing schedule for 2023 and 2024. The line’s four ships will sail 39 new itineraries, taking passengers to various parts of the world with each vessel embarking in a different location: Azamara Pursuit in South Africa, Azamara Quest in South America, Azamara Journey in Australia and Asia, and Azamara Onward in the Mediterranean and Caribbean.
TRAVEL
Travel Weekly

More Caribbean destinations relax Covid entry requirements

The Cayman Islands has announced it is moving to the next phase of its reopening plan, by scrapping quarantine for vaccinated visitors from November 20. The island has had restrictions in place almost two years but said “many travellers are now looking to winter sun destinations for their next therapeutic escape”.
PUBLIC HEALTH
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Royal Caribbean releases November 2021 cruise ship health protocols for U.S. sailings

Hours after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced an extension of the Conditional Sailing Order, Royal Caribbean released its health protocols for cruises departing the United States in November 2021. Guests booked on November cruises received an email with the health rules they can expect if sailing...
TRAVEL
travelagewest.com

ASTA Gained Nearly 5,000 New Members Thanks to Free Royal Caribbean Cruises

Thanks to free cruises from Royal Caribbean Group, the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) grew by nearly 5,000 members over the last two months. I accept the T&C and Privacy Policy. This unprecedented growth was led largely by Vicki Freed, senior vice president of sales, trade support and services...
LIFESTYLE
Travel Weekly

Crystal offers free charter flights from US to Ushuaia for Antarctica sailings

Crystal Expedition Cruises is offering passengers who have booked a Crystal Endeavor Antartica sailing free return charter flights from the US direct to the ship’s embarkation point in Ushuaia, Argentina. The line previously offered a night in Buenos Aires with round-trip charter flights to Ushuaia, but said the new arrangements...
TRAVEL
Travel Weekly

Barbados scraps second PCR requirement for arrivals

Barbados has eased its entry rules for fully vaccinated visitors, with the changes coming into force on Sunday (October 24). Fully vaccinated travellers with a negative Covid-19 PCR test result will no longer be required to take a second Covid-19 PCR test on arrival in Barbados or observe a quarantine period.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Travel Weekly

Tradewind Voyages’ Caribbean axe ‘led by customer feedback’

The prospect of passengers being “confined” in ‘bubbles’ during shore excursions led to Tradewind Voyages’ decision to cancel its Caribbean season this coming winter, the line’s boss said. The tall-ship operator had 17 sailings scheduled in the region between December and April, but last week announced that it would offer...
LIFESTYLE
Travel Weekly

Cox & Kings unveils 2022-23 Worldwide Brochure

Group touring specialist Cox & Kings has included the US for the first time in its 2022-23 Worldwide Brochure. The brochure covers departures to the end of 2023 and includes some of the company’s favourite trips along with the new tours, with groups limited to 14 guests. There are dedicated...
TRAVEL
Travel Weekly

Seventh ship in NCL’s fleet restarts operations

The seventh Norwegian Cruise Line ship to restart operations has started week-long voyages to the Mexican Riviera from Los Angeles. Norwegian Bliss will be the brand’s second vessel sailing from the US west coast, following the restart of sister ship Norwegian Encore, which resumed voyages to Alaska from the Seattle in August.
ECONOMY
Travel Weekly

Asian river cruise line Pandaw closes

River cruise line Pandaw has ceased operations, blaming the Covid-19 crisis. Founded in 1995, Pandaw operated on rivers in Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and India. It said in a statement: “Pandaw regrets to announce that due to the continuing Covid-19 impact on international leisure travel, the closure of its destinations in Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, and India, and the critical political situation in Myanmar, the company has no alternative but to cease its river cruise operations due to the lack of financial liquidity and failure to find additional funding in the wake of the Covid 19 crisis.”
LIFESTYLE

