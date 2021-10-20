Royal Caribbean unveils 2023-24 world cruise details

River cruise line Pandaw has ceased operations, blaming the Covid-19 crisis. Founded in 1995, Pandaw operated on rivers in Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and India. It said in a statement: “Pandaw regrets to announce that due to the continuing Covid-19 impact on international leisure travel, the closure of its destinations in Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, and India, and the critical political situation in Myanmar, the company has no alternative but to cease its river cruise operations due to the lack of financial liquidity and failure to find additional funding in the wake of the Covid 19 crisis.”
