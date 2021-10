Issuing a digital token by a multinational firm has never been received positively by American regulators. American movie theatre chain, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) is getting more excited about the potential opportunities inherent in digital currencies and is likely to introduce its own token in the near future. According to the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Adam Aron who spoke in an interview with CNBC, there are many reasons why the company could issue its own digital token.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO