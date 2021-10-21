CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raspberry Pi Sees Their First Price Increase Due To Supply Chain issues

By Michael Larabel in Hardware
phoronix.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ongoing supply chain issues across the semiconductor industry (and more broadly) are now impacting the Raspberry Pi operations for end-users/customers when it comes to pricing. The Raspberry Pi Zero and Raspberry Pi 4 2GB models have been...

www.phoronix.com

