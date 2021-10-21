County approves reapportionment study

The Washington County Board of Health has narrowed the search for its next public health director to one applicant. During their regular meeting last Thursday the board discussed that after holding formal interviews this month they have narrowed the applicants to two, who Board Member Jack Seward, Jr. described as having differing strengths over management experience versus education. Seward said that applicant G had the lesser amount of management experience, and following discussion Board Member Trevor Martin recommended they offer the position to G, which passed 3-2 in favor. Seward and Connie Larsen voted nay, but Seward commented that the group still has the support of those who voted the other way. Board Chair Cathy Buffington emphasized how strong both candidates are, and she thanked everyone who helped in the search and interview process. A subcommittee led by Buffington was directed to contact the applicant to discuss salary and possible start date. The board is holding a special meeting tomorrow to discuss and possibly take action regarding the offer. Jefferson County Public Health Director Chris Estle has served in the interim for the county since Danielle Pettit-Majewski resigned last August to become Johnson County’s director.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO