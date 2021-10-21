CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

County approves reapportionment study

By Freddie Bourne McLean County News
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJudge-Executive Curtis Dame approved the motion to have County Clerk Carol Eaton look for assistance in regards to census redistricting and reapportionment at the Oct. 17 fiscal court meeting. “Redistricting is the state level. They are going to redistrict our Kentucky senate and representative lines.” Eaton said. “Reapportionment is...

www.messenger-inquirer.com

Comments / 0

Related
thedailyreporter.com

Board approves five new county commission districts

The Branch County Apportionment Board approved a plan Friday redistricting seats for five county commissioners Friday. The final plan could pit two incumbent commissioners, Leonard Kolcz and Tom Matthew, against each other. There had been an email lobbying effort to approve a seven-member commission with Coldwater Wards 1 and 4...
kciiradio.com

Washington County Board of Health Approves Director Offer

The Washington County Board of Health has narrowed the search for its next public health director to one applicant. During their regular meeting last Thursday the board discussed that after holding formal interviews this month they have narrowed the applicants to two, who Board Member Jack Seward, Jr. described as having differing strengths over management experience versus education. Seward said that applicant G had the lesser amount of management experience, and following discussion Board Member Trevor Martin recommended they offer the position to G, which passed 3-2 in favor. Seward and Connie Larsen voted nay, but Seward commented that the group still has the support of those who voted the other way. Board Chair Cathy Buffington emphasized how strong both candidates are, and she thanked everyone who helped in the search and interview process. A subcommittee led by Buffington was directed to contact the applicant to discuss salary and possible start date. The board is holding a special meeting tomorrow to discuss and possibly take action regarding the offer. Jefferson County Public Health Director Chris Estle has served in the interim for the county since Danielle Pettit-Majewski resigned last August to become Johnson County’s director.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
henrico.us

Henrico presents draft plan for reapportionment

Proposal would shift boundaries of magisterial districts to balance population. Henrico County released today a draft plan that would make minor shifts to the boundaries of its five magisterial districts to ensure equal representation following population changes from the past decade. The Department of Planning will present the draft plan...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Midland Reporter-Telegram

County approves hiring public information officer

Midland County Commissioners on Monday approved hiring the county’s first public information officer to communicate with the public and members of the news media. The Commissioners’ Court voted to extend an offer to Tate Owen, a former reporter with KWES-TV who currently works in marketing at Sewell Automotive Cos., contingent upon completion of a background check.
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
times-georgian.com

Carroll County BOE approve a bid of $2.4 million

A bid of $2.4 million to build a six classroom addition at Providence Elementary was approved Thursday during the county school’s board meeting. Board members also approved a $125,000 budget to renovate the concession stand on the guest side at Central High School’s stadium as well as to add more restroom space.
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
panolawatchman.com

Panola County approves new redistricting map

Panola County Commissioners approved a plan for redistricting the county precincts after their second redistricting work session Thursday morning. Claudia Russell, with Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta LLP, was on the phone for the meeting. “We can see that we had to change up some population, and we did that mostly...
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
waer.org

Residents Have Harsh Words For GOP As Onondaga County Reapportionment Commissioners Hold First Public Hearing

A handful of concerned residents gave Onondaga County’s Reapportionment Commissioners an earful Friday at the first of several public hearings about the plans to redraw district maps. Five of the six commissioners were on hand at Clay Town Hall, where about a dozen people showed up. Misse Ross directed her remarks to legislature chairman Dave Knapp.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

County gives $450k to Caneyville water rehab

The Grayson County Fiscal Court on Tuesday voted to contribute $450,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to the city of Caneyville to assist with its water line rehabilitation project. The Caneyville City Commission voted in July to accept the low bid of $2,374,888.50 from Cleary Construction Company, Inc., out...
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Kentucky Senate#U S Census#Redistricting#Covid#U S Census Report#Fiscal Court
Sheridan Media

Sheridan County Approves Amendment to Zoning Regs

During their meeting this week, Sheridan County’s Commissioners considered a Resolution to amend rules and regulations governing zoning and the division of lands to bring the county’s regulations in line with changes to state law. County Planner Mark Reid explained the amendments. One comment in favor of the amendments was...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Cottonwood County Citizen Online

County approves land purchase by USFWS

One of the area’s prime wildlife habitats is set to grow. At Tuesday’s meeting, Cottonwood County Commissioners approved a purchase of 7.2 acres of land by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in Section 30 of Lakeside Township. Todd Hauge from the Windom USFWS Office and USFWS Land Acquisitions Manager...
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN
thedailyreporter.com

County approves employee pay raises to start in November

Commissioners gave administrator Bud Norman permission the go-ahead to grant a pay increase, of 7.6% for 2022, for most county employees. The raise goes into effect Nov. 8, with employees receiving 40% immediately, and the remaining 60% Jan. 1, with the next fiscal year. The increase does not include union...
POLITICS
peakofohio.com

Application Approved for Champaign County Solar Power Facility

The Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) approved an application to construct a solar-powered electric generating facility in Champaign County. The 144 megawatts (MW) Clearview Solar project will occupy approximately 1,075 acres within an approximately 1,195-acre project area in Adams Township. The project will consist of large arrays of solar panels...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Emporia gazette.com

County approves electrical service line relocation for $9,500

The Lyon County Commission approved a $9,500 quote from Four Rivers Electric Cooperative to relocate a service line Thursday morning. County engineer Chip Woods explained that the service line was positioned where the Road and Bridge Department needed to place a crane for Project 18-37, which is a total replacement of an 80-year-old bridge on Olpe-Hartford Road east of Olpe.
LYON COUNTY, KS
Oxford Eagle

Lafayette County hires on firefighters, approves subdivision plat

The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors approved the hiring or promotion of firefighters in Lafayette County after the finalizing the upcoming fiscal year’s budget and issued a plat for a new subdivision. During the Monday morning meeting, the board approved employment of two captains, promotion of one part-time firefighter to...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
amazingmadison.com

County approves recommendations for new phone system and software

Lake County is in the market for a new phone system and other new software for it’s offices. County commissioners on Tuesday heard from Deb Walburg, representing the county’s IT Committee, regarding the committee’s recommendations for these items. Walburg said that the committee recommended entering negotiations on a new phone...
LAKE COUNTY, SD
Columbus Telegram

Supervisors approve Butler County levies

Overall, tax requests and property valuations have gone up in Butler County. At a brief meeting on Oct. 12, the Butler County Board of Equalization set the 2021-2022 tax levies. The Board of Equalization is made up of the same members that form the Board of Supervisors: Dave Mach, Tony Krafka, Scot Bauer, Robert Coufal, Jan Sypal, Ryan Svoboda and Anthony Whitmore.
BUTLER COUNTY, NE
suncoastnews.com

Hernando County Commission approves incentives for fence company

BROOKSVILLE — Two companies with facilities around the airport have growth plans that will include a second location in one case and the acquisition of property leased from the county in another. Another project at the airport moved forward, as the county is getting $993,708 in funding assistance from the...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
NBC 29 News

Albemarle County approves cigarette tax, effective in 2022

ALBEMARLE Co., Va. (WVIR) - Buying cigarettes in Albemarle County will soon be a bit more expensive. Months after the county joined the soon-to-be-formed Regional Cigarette Tax Board, it announced a tax rate. Starting in 2022, each cigarette will be taxed two cents, or around forty cents per pack. The...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Washington Post

Fairfax County approves collective bargaining ordinance

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a measure setting up the process for collective bargaining with the county’s 12,500 employees, part of a growing trend affecting local-government workers in Virginia after the General Assembly repealed a state ban on such agreements in the public sector last year.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy