Hall's time as Warriors starting QB arrives earlier

By Mike Shaffer sports@starbeacon.com
Star Beacon
5 days ago
 5 days ago
Edgewood quarterback Tony Hall looks to pass during a game earlier this season against West Geauga at Corlew Field. Hall took over at starting QB in Week 4. WARREN DILLAWAY | Star Beacon

Things happen.

That is a reality in football and life in general.

For Edgewood sophomore quarterback Tony Hall, it happened a bit quicker than he expected.

Hall started the season under center on the Warriors JV squad, but after Week 3, he received some news he was not expecting to hear this year.

“It was the Jefferson JV game,” Hall said. “At the end of the game, our offensive coordinator told me ‘Be ready for next week.”’

That did not refer to the Saturday JV game. The coach was talking about being ready to take over as the varsity quarterback on Friday night.

Hall will lead the Warriors onto the gridiron at 7 p.m. Friday as Edgewood hosts Lakeside in the Battle of the Bridge game at Corlew Stadium.

He took over the starting job in Week 4. Though Hall did not expect to be playing under the Friday night lights until next year, he realized immediately he had to apply himself to the position of quarterback and all that goes with the position.

“From that moment forward, I said to myself, ‘What could I do?’”

What could he do?

He started by making sure he was as prepared as possible for the team’s game against Orange on Sept. 10. The Warriors won 48-7.

Since then, however, the schedule has been much tougher and the results have not been favorable. Hall said that although his team may not be as big, strong, or experienced as the competition they’re facing, they’re not getting discouraged either.

“I think the mentality is there,” he said. “We’re ready to play on Friday. I’ve not heard one person sayd ‘We don’t have this.”

The mentality is there with his teammates and for himself, it’s knowing he prepared not only as a player but as a leader.

“Being a quarterback, a huge part is to be a leader,” Hall said. “You see everything, it’s kind of like being the catcher in baseball. You have to step up, but really, I’m being the best leader that I possibly can. I may not be right on everything, but I’m going to do my best to become the best leader I can be.”

He knows about being a catcher because he is one during the spring sports season. Hall is also a member of Edgewood’s Athletic leadership council.

With the experience he draws from other sports and the council he serves on, Warriors interim coach Olajuwon Cooper believes he has the perfect guy going forward.

“Tony is a guy who gets it,” Cooper said. “He realizes where we need him as a team in order to be successful. From a leadership standpoint, we could not be in any better position as far as having a guy that is going to lead us because Tony is already doing those things on the field and off, especially with the athletic council that he is a part of. “

In football, Cooper is working for the offense to a more balanced attack. Hall is not a typical tall pocket passer, but his strength and toughness are what the coach likes

“Offensively we’ll transition to a more spread physical look next year and ask our quarterback 10-15 times a game,” Cooper said. “I think Tony’s body structure is ideal for that. You don’t have to be a tall guy, but you have to be a tough guy to run the offense we’re going to run next year. Tony has all the characteristics needed to run it because he’s a tough kid because he’s tough physically, and he’s tough mentally, and he throws a great ball.”

But whatever he’s asked to do, after what he’s taken on this season, Hall’s coaches and teammates know he’ll be ready for the challenge.

“In life, sometimes things happen and the only thing that we can do is be prepared when the opportunity presents itself,” Cooper said. “Tony was prepared for the opportunity. We’re definitely headed in the right direction and he’s doing everything he can to be prepared not just from a vocal standpoint but from a physical standpoint.”

Friday night’s game will be the first time Cooper faces his alma mater as a head coach. He quarterbacked the Dragons to a record of 8-3 and state playoff appearance in 2002.

Lakeside enters into the game with a record of 4-4 and is ranked 15th in Region V. The top 16 teams from each region qualify for the postseason.

A win would guarantee at least a .500 season, something no Lakeside program has had since 2009. The last winning season was in 2005 when the Dragons went 7-3.

