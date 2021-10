Ch-Ch-Ch-Changes! Darling's Waterfront Pavilion has a brand new name. After 11 years of incredible music on the Waterfront, there is some big news for the city of Bangor and our favorite outdoor concert venue. It will now be known as the Maine Savings Amphitheater. Not only that, there will be a whole new look to the joint as well! Some pretty exciting changes are coming for the 2022 season.

BANGOR, ME ・ 14 DAYS AGO