OEA struggles to keep educators, students safe

Parents, educators and the community should work together to make students successful, officials with Oklahoma Education Association say.

"Our schools need support of our community and need support of our parents because this is a team," OEA President Katherine Bishop said during a visit to Muskogee on Wednesday.

The union represents public school educators, counselors and support personnel.

Bishop said the biggest concern facing OEA is "our educators' emotional well-being."

"The overwhelming stress of educators right now is probably the biggest concern," Bishop said. "From the chaos created by SB 658 last year, districts are reeling with 'how do we keep people safe', 'do we have a mask mandate.' There is such confusion."

Senate Bill 658, passed and approved in May, prohibited public schools, universities, colleges and vocational schools from implementing mask mandates for students or employees.

OEA Vice President Cari Elledge said SB 658 "basically stripped all the constitutional authority away from school boards."

"Last year, they were making those decisions, working with community members, health experts," Elledge said. "Everything got politicized during the pandemic."

The Oklahoma District Court issued a temporary injunction against Senate Bill 658 in September. The State of Oklahoma is appealing the injunction.

Bishop said people seem to have "lost the sense of empathy in our community."

"When we were pulling together last year, from March to April 2020, everybody was, like, okay, we're going to take care of each other," she said.

Bishop said she encourages parents to talk to their children's teacher.

"It's that partnership that makes our students successful," she said. "It is a team."