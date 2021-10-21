Transportation and Environmental Sustainability Committee

The Middleburg Town Council recently adopted a name change for its environmental advisory committee. Formerly named the Go Green Committee, the committee is now known as the Middleburg Sustainability Committee (MSC). The new name better aligns with the committee’s current work as environmental challenges continue to grow and become even more severe. The “go green” moniker is still quite relevant as a slogan and initiative of the MSC.

