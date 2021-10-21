Transportation and Environmental Sustainability Committee

“We abuse land because we regard it as a commodity belonging to us. When we see land as a community to which we belong, we may begin to use it with love and respect.” – Aldo Leopold, American conservationist and forester. Throughout history, human cultures have maintained a relationship with...
If you don’t drive because you’re too young, unable or can’t afford to, you’re at a disadvantage for not having reliable transport in the Centre Region. Maybe you ride CATA, your wheelchair, taxis or a bicycle. In the wintertime, sidewalks remain covered in snow long after the streets are cleared. Off-street cycle paths don’t connect to other parts of the surrounding townships in an efficient and comprehensive way.
BEIJING, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- Displays of diversified versions of shared bikes with sustainable concepts, a 6.5-kilometer-long dedicated road for bicycles, and mega airports well-connected with public transport networks are not only the highlights of the exhibition area at the Second United Nations Global Sustainable Transport Conference, but also represent the green pursuits of more Chinese people.
Beijing [China], October 13 (ANI/Xinhua): The Second United Nations Global Sustainable Transport Conference is expected to provide a global platform for communication and cooperation in the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, UN officials said Tuesday at the event's launch press conference held in Beijing. Liu Zhenmin,...
FLINT, MI -- The University of Michigan-Flint and the City of Flint are partnering to develop a future that can combat the effects of climate change. The partnership, which will outline goals for environmental sustainability in the Flint community, was announced between the two parties last week. UM-Flint faculty and...
EARLY BRANCH, SC (WSAV) – Evanesce, a sustainable technology innovator, officially cut the ribbon on new operations in Hampton County. The $17 million investment will create 78 new jobs. “It is an industry exactly like we want. non-pollutant, has good people,” explains Hampton County Council Chairman Buddy Phillips. Founded in 2016, Evanesce designs develops and […]
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Three schools in the Cape Fear Region have been named 2021 U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools for their efforts to reduce their environmental impacts, teach students how to live sustainably, and be good stewards of the environment. The U.S. and North Carolina...
Penn State University Park’s Student Fee Board’s new Environmental Sustainability Fund announced its open for applications for the 2021-22 school year, according to a Tweet. The board committed to dedicate $250,000 annually to projects advancing environmental sustainability efforts on campus in the spring semester, which was approved by the Penn...
Want to help boost sustainability on campus? Magnify your sustainable practices by starting a Sustainable Workplace Committee within your department or office. These teams can help your colleagues learn more about sustainable actions, as well as contribute in a unique way to advancing sustainability on campus. Here are six easy...
The Middleburg Town Council recently adopted a name change for its environmental advisory committee. Formerly named the Go Green Committee, the committee is now known as the Middleburg Sustainability Committee (MSC). The new name better aligns with the committee’s current work as environmental challenges continue to grow and become even more severe. The “go green” moniker is still quite relevant as a slogan and initiative of the MSC.
Carbon dioxide is an acidic colorless gas. Because it is soluble in water, it can be found in a number of liquids which include oil and natural gas. It is also a greenhouse gas found in the Earth’s atmosphere. Its concentration has increased over time because of, primarily, the burning of fossil fuels. The research […]
If you've ever opened your electric bill only to be shocked by the amount owed, you've likely also wondered exactly what you can do to save money on utilities beyond turning off lights as you leave a...
From electric cars and buses to zero-carbon producing energy sources, new and emerging technologies along with innovative policy changes, are critical for combating climate change. But to be effective, they must ensure that transport strategies benefit everyone, including the poorest, according to a new UN multi-agency report launched on Tuesday.
PALATINE, Ill, (WBBM NEWSRADIO)-- Some Palatine residents can expect better water pressure as the northwest suburb prepares to remove a water tank. The 150,000-gallon water tank that stands above the area of Hicks and Dundee Roads is coming down after a vote by the Palatine Infrastructure and Environment Committee. The...
As fossil fuels have continued to damage the Earth’s natural environments and increase in production costs, the University of Wisconsin and a team of other collaborators have come together to create new, reusable bioproducts that can act as suitable replacements to the fuels we currently use. The Great Lakes Bioenergy...
Read books about sustainability. Reading with your child is one of the true joys of life. There are so many wonderful children’s books focused on sustainability that can leave a lasting impression. As part of my series about companies who are helping to battle climate change, I had the pleasure...
Guajardo says city manager Peter Zanoni brought the idea of a city-run health department to city council, which unanimously voted in favor of the proposal. It would mean severing from the current Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District.
Comments / 0