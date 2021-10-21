CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transportation and Environmental Sustainability Committee

 5 days ago

After reaching the WebEx website, enter your name, email...

Letters: Transportation Equity Needed in Centre Region; Privacy Infringement by Senate Investigation Committee

If you don’t drive because you’re too young, unable or can’t afford to, you’re at a disadvantage for not having reliable transport in the Centre Region. Maybe you ride CATA, your wheelchair, taxis or a bicycle. In the wintertime, sidewalks remain covered in snow long after the streets are cleared. Off-street cycle paths don’t connect to other parts of the surrounding townships in an efficient and comprehensive way.
Sustainable transport draws path to global green development

BEIJING, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- Displays of diversified versions of shared bikes with sustainable concepts, a 6.5-kilometer-long dedicated road for bicycles, and mega airports well-connected with public transport networks are not only the highlights of the exhibition area at the Second United Nations Global Sustainable Transport Conference, but also represent the green pursuits of more Chinese people.
UN officials expect global transport conference to promote sustainable development

Beijing [China], October 13 (ANI/Xinhua): The Second United Nations Global Sustainable Transport Conference is expected to provide a global platform for communication and cooperation in the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, UN officials said Tuesday at the event's launch press conference held in Beijing. Liu Zhenmin,...
Money, jobs coming to Hampton County through environmentally sustainable business

EARLY BRANCH, SC (WSAV) – Evanesce, a sustainable technology innovator, officially cut the ribbon on new operations in Hampton County. The $17 million investment will create 78 new jobs. “It is an industry exactly like we want. non-pollutant, has good people,” explains Hampton County Council Chairman Buddy Phillips. Founded in 2016, Evanesce designs develops and […]
Penn State Student Fee Board to accept applications for Environmental Sustainability Fund

Penn State University Park’s Student Fee Board’s new Environmental Sustainability Fund announced its open for applications for the 2021-22 school year, according to a Tweet. The board committed to dedicate $250,000 annually to projects advancing environmental sustainability efforts on campus in the spring semester, which was approved by the Penn...
6 Steps to Starting a Sustainable Workplace Committee

Want to help boost sustainability on campus? Magnify your sustainable practices by starting a Sustainable Workplace Committee within your department or office. These teams can help your colleagues learn more about sustainable actions, as well as contribute in a unique way to advancing sustainability on campus. Here are six easy...
Go Green Committee renamed Middleburg Sustainability Committee

The Middleburg Town Council recently adopted a name change for its environmental advisory committee. Formerly named the Go Green Committee, the committee is now known as the Middleburg Sustainability Committee (MSC). The new name better aligns with the committee’s current work as environmental challenges continue to grow and become even more severe. The “go green” moniker is still quite relevant as a slogan and initiative of the MSC.
This City Emits The Most Carbon Dioxide In The World

Carbon dioxide is an acidic colorless gas. Because it is soluble in water, it can be found in a number of liquids which include oil and natural gas. It is also a greenhouse gas found in the Earth’s atmosphere. Its concentration has increased over time because of, primarily, the burning of fossil fuels. The research […]
With clock ticking, sustainable transport key to Global Goals

From electric cars and buses to zero-carbon producing energy sources, new and emerging technologies along with innovative policy changes, are critical for combating climate change. But to be effective, they must ensure that transport strategies benefit everyone, including the poorest, according to a new UN multi-agency report launched on Tuesday.
