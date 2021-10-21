Edwards takes oath of office

People pack a Muskogee County Courthouse courtroom Wednesday as newly appointed District Attorney Larry Edwards takes the oath of office, which was administered by his predecessor, Special District Judge Orvil Loge. D.E. Smoot/Muskogee Phoenix

Muskogee County District Attorney Larry R. Edwards told those who gathered Wednesday as he took took the oath of office there is one question that has yet to be answered since he arrived 18 months ago as first assistant to the county's chief prosecutor: When will things get back to normal?

Edwards said he first posed that question within days of his arrival at the Muskogee County District Attorney's Office, where he encountered a whirlwind of activity and contact with his new boss was limited to about five minutes the first week. The questions popped up again when the COVID-19 pandemic "obviously changed everything."

After navigating the pandemic, the U.S. Supreme Court shook things up with its decision in Oklahoma v. McGirt. That decision prompted substantial changes related to jurisdictional questions about which law enforcement agencies had jurisdiction to investigate and prosecute certain crimes.

Special District Judge Orvil Loge, he said, told him about his plans to apply for the appointment to that post during a trip to McAlester, where they were going to argue a case that was being appealed.

"At that point, I really wanted to know when things were going to get back to normal," Edwards said, acknowledging Loge's appointment to the bench and his appointment as district attorney by Gov. Kevin Stitt. "I'm still waiting for that, because I don't know for sure."

Edwards took a lighthearted approach to what was described as the "ascension from first assistant to district attorney" by District Attorney Jack Thorp of District 27. Colleagues who have worked with him during the past 18 months here and before that elsewhere took a more solemn approach.

District Judge Bret Smith said Muskogee County's history stands out by the "quality and caliber" of its district attorneys during more than the past 30 years.

"I think it is unmatched anyplace in the state," Smith said, reciting the names of those who preceded Edwards. "I have no doubt that you're going to continue the tradition of those folks."

Smith said he was impressed by Edwards' ideas about breaking from "lock-them-up" mentality that does little more than "take defendants and put them in the poorhouse." Smith said it will take "integrity, independence and a backbone" to make change like that happen, and he believes Edwards has "all those qualities."

District Judge Timothy King likened the district attorney's office to a public trust. He said Edwards has the "experience, the capability and leadership" necessary for the office.

Thorp — who ascended from first assistant to chief prosecutor after his predecessor, former U.S. Attorney Brian Kuester, was appointed to his federal post — urged Edwards to "pray for guidance" because of the "awesome responsibility" he now carries.

"There is a lot more — this is more of a burden and, yes, it is also an incredible blessing," Thorp said. "It is my firm belief that your appointment ... rests in an understanding of how the hand God is in our lives and His intercession in the eternal fight of good versus evil."