The iconic films of your childhood could only be made possible through incredibly talented animators like Tom Bancroft. Tom, a resident of Williamson County for seventeen years, is a former Disney animator, a teacher at Lipscomb, and the CEO of Pencilish Animation Studios. When Tom was growing up, he and his twin brother always drew together. At first, they wanted to steal their mom’s attention to see who was better, but he later thought it would help him get girls, and Tom was hooked. So the brothers created a stop motion film with clay figurines, and once they saw the characters move, there was no going back.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN ・ 13 DAYS AGO