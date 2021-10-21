CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to download apps and games mod apk ?

By Answer Add a comment PLSaeta
Mac Observer
 5 days ago

I'm fed up of paid games and...

www.macobserver.com

thegamerhq.com

Fable 3 Mobile iOS/APK Version Download

Fable III is an open-world action role-playing video game developed by Lionhead Studios. It was published by Microsoft Game Studios on the Xbox 360 and Microsoft Windows. After defeating Lucien, the Hero of the previous game was recognized as having brought a new era to peace and prosperity. The Hero brought strength and unity to Albion and created a kingdom that was once home to disparate villages.
thegamerhq.com

Spore APK Download Latest Version For Android

You can create your own creature in “Spore” by starting from nothing. It can be anything from a tiny unicellular organism to an intelligent member of a space colony. You have the option to choose whether your hero is friendly and herbivorous or if he eats meat and fights with other tribes. Spore free download.
gamepressure.com

Crysis: Warhead - Falcon Mod - Game mod - Download

Falcon Mod is a mod for Crysis Wars, created by Caffeinic/Yakizakana and DARTH—VADER. The Falcon mod implements a number of useful features for players. The wall jump is a movement trick that allows you to jump 2-3x as high as usual when facing a wall with fists out. It works by exploiting the "push off" effect to accelerate upwards.
gamepressure.com

Fallout 4 - T-800 Power Armor Sound Pack v.1.0 - Game mod - Download

T-800 Power Armor Sound Pack is a mod for Fallout 4, created by gmh4589. Do you like go on the wastelands of Commonwealth inside tin, wich you, the strangers, call Power Armor?. But your delicate hearing is cut off by that terrifying sound made by ancient servos?. If this is...
gamepressure.com

Game mod - Download

CrysisFix is a mod for Crysis and Crysis Wars, created by jedi95. Fixes the refresh rate being forced to the lowest available in the DX10 version of Crysis and Crysis Wars. Use CrysisLaunch.exe or CrysisWarsLaunch.exe to start the game. Any arguments will be passed through to the game itself. Running...
gamepressure.com

Crysis - CryMP Client - Game mod - Download

CryMP Client is a mod for Crysis, created by comrade. It’s a client that wil alow youto play using CryMP Network, which is a fan-created solution that replaces the discontinued GameSpy services. Essentially, if you want you to play MP from first Crysis on PC today you need this mod.
gamepressure.com

Unreal Tournament (1999) - Unreal Tournament v469b (Unofficial Patch) - Game mod - Download

Unreal Tournament v469b (Unofficial Patch) is a mod for Unreal Tournament (the one from 1999), created by OldUnreal. Our patches fix hundreds of stability, security and performance problems in the game client, the server, and in Unreal Editor. They also add support for modern platforms and operating systems (such as macOS Catalina), and add new 3d renderers, audio drivers and minor features (such as raw input and high-resolution font/GUI scaling) to better leverage the capabilities of modern gaming systems.
gamepressure.com

rFactor - Wombat's FPS Fix (Nvdia Fix) v.0.3t - Game mod - Download

Wombat's FPS Fix (Nvdia Fix) is a mod for rFactor, created by Wombat,. Description: Wombat's DLL for increased performance with certain nVidia cards in rFactor (and some other games using ISI's gMotor engine). This is a test version that allows you to use other DLL hooks such as the HDR plugin. Please note that TVStyle appears not to work with it at this time.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
gamepressure.com

F1 Challenge '99-'02 - Vsync fix (Windows 10) - Game mod - Download

Vsync fix (Windows 10) is a mod for F1 Challenge '99-'02, built using the solutions by Dege. Fixes the Vsync option in Setup Game not working on Windows10. Copy D3D8.DLL to the game install directory. Last update: Sunday, October 17, 2021. Genre: Racing. File size: 333.6 KB.
gamepressure.com

Valheim - ValheimVRM v.1.1.0 - Game mod - Download

ValheimVRM is an open-source mod for Valheim, created by yoship1639. This mod allows you to replace the Valheim player model with any VRM model!. VRMs are humanoid avatars developed based on the GLTF format, and can be handled mainly by games created with Unity. You can replace any model in...
gamepressure.com

Doom 64 - Unofficial Configuration Tool v.1.0rc4 - Game mod - Download

Unofficial Configuration Tool is a mod for Doom64, created by SuiMachine. An unofficial configuration tool for Doom 64 that makes rebinding no QWERTY keyboards easier, allows for setting D3D11 shader compilation and few others. Last update: Wednesday, October 20, 2021. Genre: Action. File size: 47.9 KB.
gamepressure.com

Path of Exile - Path Of Building v.2.1.1.0 - Game mod - Download

Path Of Building is a open soure tool for Path of Exile, created by Path Of Building Community. See which paths are more efficient, let Path of Building advise you on which nodes are the most beneficial to your current build, observe how taking a notable passive point would change your stats.
Mac Observer

Apple Music Becoming Available on Windows 11 as an Android App

Windows 11 users will soon be able to access Apple Music as an Android app. MacRumors reported on the functionality, currently available only to beta testers. Microsoft released Windows 11 earlier this month, but its promised support for side-loading Android apps was delayed. That just got one step closer, however, with the first preview of the support now available to testers in the Beta Channel version of Windows 11, which means interested users need to opt into the Windows Insider program to gain access. As it’s a preview release, Microsoft has limited the number of Android apps that can be run on Windows 11, and has partnered with Amazon to make around 50 apps on the Amazon Appstore available to download and install. ‌Apple Music‌ isn’t available on Amazon’s Appstore, but it is possible to run the app using the app’s APK and the Windows Subsystem for Android.
purewow.com

Tripscout Is the Game-Changing Travel App You'll Want to Download ASAP

Traveling is awesome. For some folks, planning a trip begins to build excitement for what’s to come, while other people find the logistics process somewhat daunting. We fall into the former. So, when we first heard about the travel app Tripscout, the floodgates of glee opened. (However, we could also totally see it being a super effective tool for travelers who aren’t so keen on the planning process because it makes everything so simple.) We’ve spent hours tooling around on the app, getting inspired and discovering places to add to our bucket list. But you could also strictly use Tripscout as a resource to take much of the planning stress of your plate. That’s because the top-rated app lets you do just about everything travel related, from nailing down a destination and looking up activities to reading user reviews and blog posts to picking adorable Airbnbs.
thegamerhq.com

Fallout New Vegas IOS/APK Download

You can either dig your own grave or make your way through enemy lines in New Vegas. Fallout New Vegas is a free game that allows you to download Fallout 3D. Are you ready to face these formidable obstacles in a town full of dreamers who will do anything to get what they want? New Vegas is the perfect place for those who are able to survive on guns and aggressionproton. Fallout New Vegas is also a free Mobile game that you can download. It is set in a desert oasis where survival is almost impossible. Explore every dangerous turn in New Vegas’ vast wastelands. You can check Fallout4 Repack here if you’re interested in Fallout. This sin city will be further destructprotonized by a great war between rival factions.
Mac Observer

Who Is The “Perfect” User? – Mac Geek Gab 897

Technology works in different ways for each of us, and it’s often interesting to hear from folks who have different needs about why a certain bit of tech is “perfect” for them (or they “perfect” for it!). In this episode, John and Dave share thoughts from many of you about why tech does (or doesn’t!) fit your needs…and they learn (at least!) five new things along the way. Press play and lets learn together!
gamepressure.com

NieR: Automata - NieR Automata Re-Encoded Movies v.2.0.0 - Game mod - Download

NieR Automata Re-Encoded Movies is a mod for NieR Automata, created by 660th. Re-Encoded movies to save hard drive space and reduce stutter. The default cutscenes of NieR: Automata are uncompressed and take over 50% of the game files. This mod replaces the default cutscenes (30MBits/sec, 19GB) with new re-encoded...
gamepressure.com

Warhammer 40,000: Fire Warrior - Sui’s Fix v.0.2.2 - Game mod - Download

Sui’s Fix is a mod for Warhammer 40,000: Fire Warrior, created by SuiMachine. A collection of fixes for Warhammer 40000 - Fire Warrior. Modified aspect ratio, so that it gets updated when the window size changes. Exposed FOV, so that it can be manually changed using ini file (calculated as...
