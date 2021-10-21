CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulletin board - Kenston 10/21/2021

chagrinvalleytoday.com
 5 days ago

Kenston Center Stage will present a socially distanced version of “Father Knows Best” on Nov. 4, 5 and 6 with performances at 7 p.m. and a 2 p.m. Saturday matinee on Nov. 6. Tickets can be purchased the evening of the play with cash or check. This production will feature two...

www.chagrinvalleytoday.com

radioplusinfo.com

10-13-21 fdl school board expands tosa pilot program

The Fond du Lac School District is expanding a pilot teaching program using federal coronavirus relief aid. The Fond du Lac School Board this week voted in favor of hiring three middle school Teachers on Special Assignment positions. School Board president Mark Jurgella says there will be one position at each middle school in the district. The pilot started at the beginning of the school year with nine positions at the elementary school level. The positions are designed to increase a need for student support and instructional leadership as the district transitions out of the pandemic. Jurgella says early feedback has been positive. The positions will focus on student engagement, behavioral support, attendance, PBIS, supporting students with disabilities and other duties assigned by the principal. Meanwhile, Jurgella says the board also voted to increase pay for substitute teachers.
FOND DU LAC, WI
chagrinvalleytoday.com

In Memoriam - 10/21/2021

Arthur “Art” Charles Brooks Jr. passed away peacefully in Lantana, Florida, on October 17, 2021, from complications related to Parkinson’s disease. He was an entrepreneur, husband, father, grandfather, friend, brother, and a born salesman. Art founded and successfully ran the Kinney-Brooks Co., which sold turbines and related equipment to the power industry. An avid, albeit tortured golfer, he also ran Pine Ridge Country Club, in Wickliffe, OH, with his brother, Bill, and co-owner Albert Purola, until the sale of the club in 1992. Art Brooks was born in Cleveland, Ohio on June 1, 1937, to Arthur Charles Brooks Sr. and Jeanette Treat Brooks. He was the oldest child and was followed by siblings Billy (deceased), Janie (deceased), Susie Murphy and Mary Brooks. He worked at his father's grocery store, Brooks Market, on Fairmount Blvd. in Cleveland Heights and grew up playing golf at Pine Ridge Country Club, which his father co-owned. Art graduated from Shaker Heights High School in 1955 where he competed on both the varsity wrestling and swim teams. He graduated from Lehigh University in 1959 with a degree in mechanical engineering and went to work on nuclear submarines in the Brooklyn Navy Yards for the Copes-Vulcan division of Blau Knox in New York City. Art loved life and he loved people. He enjoyed nothing more than to spend his days golfing with friends and constantly asking them how his swing looked. Spoiler alert: His practice swing was a thing of beauty, but his real swing might be mistaken for a man with a machete in a phone booth full of rattlesnakes. He could also be found paddle-sailing on windless Lake Erie nights and/ or strumming his ukulele with friends and family around a bonfire at his oft-frequented lake house in Madison, Ohio. He had a big, easy laugh and could be counted on to be the last person to leave a party and the first to throw one. Art and his wife Jayne raised their four children in Gates Mills, Ohio where they lived for almost sixty years. Art will be deeply missed by his beloved wife, Jayne Callahan Brooks, as well as his children: Art Brooks III (Penny), Alison Kohn (Steve), Molly Seitz (Barr), and Peter Brooks, along with eight grandchildren: Taylor, David, and Matt Kohn; Callahan, Emma, and Sebastian Seitz; and Hayden and Grayson Brooks. An in-person memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Gifts in his remembrance may be made to the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation (PDF) 1359 Broadway, Ste 1509, New York, NY 10018. Phone: (212) 923-4700. Additional information can be found at pdf.org.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
chagrinvalleytoday.com

District names preschool in memory of Regano

Rain clouds fittingly gave way to rays of sunshine last week as a group of about 200 from the Solon City School District community gathered along SOM Center Road to honor one of their own. School officials past and present, city leaders, teachers, students and school administrators throughout the area,...
SOLON, OH
chagrinvalleytoday.com

Commentary - 10/21/2021

No ABCs on this year’s report card. The Ohio Department of Education last week released the 2020-2021 annual assessments with no letter grades because of short-term changes in state laws and federal waivers all linked to the coronavirus pandemic that has been ongoing for almost two years. Challenges mounted as the rise and fall of COVID-19 cases forced districts to switch back and forth between in-person and remote classes.
SOLON, OH
chagrinvalleytoday.com

News briefs - 10/21/2021

A discussion on election misinformation and disinformation hosted by Geauga Bipartisan Advancements is set for 7-8 p.m. on Oct. 27 at the Burns-Lindow House, 8465 Bainbridge Road in Bainbridge. The inaugural event is sponsored by this nonprofit organization founded by Kenston High School students. The event is free and open...
CLEVELAND, OH
chagrinvalleytoday.com

Red barn turned into house holds storied history of Bainbridge

Sitting high above Bainbridge Road in Bainbridge Township is a house that played an important part in the township’s history. Most, however, would never guess the home’s origins. Built in the 1870s, it was once a red barn, housing cattle and hay. As part of a farm, it sat on the south side of the road and the farm house was built earlier and is on the north side of Bainbridge Road.
BAINBRIDGE, OH
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s Arts Council Spotlight on the Arts: Tom Rogers

Our Spotlight on the Arts is shining brightly on Tom Rogers! We selected Tom after admiring the fabulous new mural which he co-created at The Brüdergarten Beer Garden (located at Shepherd’s Old Field Market). Tom and fellow artist Dan Ropp designed and painted the 15-foot high x 30-foot wide piece in just under two weeks! […] The post St. Mary’s Arts Council Spotlight on the Arts: Tom Rogers appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
monroecopost.com

BULLETIN BOARD: Calendar of Events

To submit items to be published as part of the Bulletin Board, send your event to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com. Visit monroecopost.com for a complete listing of calendar items, including Rochester events. “Campfire Stories”: 7 p.m. through Oct. 23, Cobblestone Arts Center, 1622 state Route 332, Farmington. Incandescent Dance Company invites the audience...
ROCHESTER, NY
monroecopost.com

BULLETIN BOARD: Calendar of Events

To submit items to be published as part of the Bulletin Board, send your event to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com. Visit monroecopost.com for a complete listing of calendar items, including Rochester events. American Red Cross blood drive: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 15, Eastview Mall, 7979 Pittsford-Victor Road, Victor. Participants must be...
ROCHESTER, NY

