CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Facebook Plans to Rebrand New Name During Scandalous Time

By ridge harripersad
cgmagonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe biggest social media giant is evolving every day, and Mark Zuckerberg knows it. It’s a strange move to rebrand, but Facebook is planning to change its name next to “focus on building the metaverse” as the Verge writes. CEO Mark Zuckerberg is expected to discuss the name change at their...

www.cgmagonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Maryland congressman deactivates Facebook account

A Maryland congressman announced Wednesday that he has deactivated his official congressional and campaign Facebook and Instagram accounts until their parent company and Congress make substantial reforms to protect children, health and democratic values. Democratic Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger said his decision follows disturbing whistleblower reports about the company's own research revealing harm to democracy, the mental health of teens and the amplification of hate speech.In a news release, Ruppersberger cited a report in The Washington Post that Facebook’s algorithm at one time treated “angry” reactions as five times more valuable than “likes,” disproportionately promoting content that was likely to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan says her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their father - and admits she thought her husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan has revealed how her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their tech-whizz father. The American philanthropist and a former paediatrician, 36, also admitted that she thought her Facebook-founder husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard 18 years ago.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
The Independent

Apple almost pulled Facebook and Instagram off iPhones after it found human trafficking was organised on apps

Apple threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from its app stores after the social media giant’s apps were found to be used to sell maids in the Philippines.Internal documents, reportedly seen by the Associated Press, show that Facebook was “under-enforcing on confirmed abusive activity”.Facebook’s investigation into its platform found that “domestic workers frequently complained to their recruitment agencies of being locked in their homes, starved, forced to extend their contracts indefinitely, unpaid, and repeatedly sold to other employers without their consent” but that, “in response, agencies commonly told them to be more agreeable.”It also found that recruitment agencies dismissed “more...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Reality Headsets#Oculus#Name Change#Verge#Connect#Vr
techstartups.com

This startup wants to scan the eyes of every person on Earth in exchange for a free cryptocurrency; 100,000 people already signed up

The world is never short of great and impactful ideas. However, once in a while technology startups come up with strange ideas that sound like something out of a sci-fi movie. One of those outlandish ideas is a metallic orb developed by Worldcoin, a startup that scans people’s eyes in exchange for free cryptocurrency.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Facebook records billions in profits amid backlash over safety concerns

Facebook has recorded profits of nine billion dollars (£6.5 billion) in the three months to September despite allegations that it is failing to protect young people and prevent extremism.The figure was up from 7.8 billion dollars (£5.6 billion) for the same period last year.The tech giant’s total revenue, mainly from ad sales, surged to 29.01 billion dollars (£21 billion) in the third quarter from 21.47 billion dollars (£15.6 billion) at the same time last year, according to financial statements.Data also revealed the number of daily users had increased 6% to 1.93 billion since the same time last year, while the...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Instagram
TIME

What the Facebook Whistleblower Did to the Company's Stock in 6 Weeks

Facebook’s stock price has been diving since the Wall Street Journal first published initial reports from whistleblower Frances Haugen on Sept. 13. As of Monday’s close, the company’s shares are down nearly 13%. And although Facebook’s valuation is still near an all-time peak since going public in 2012, it’s dipped below the $1 trillion mark that it breezed past for the first time earlier this year. As Haugen took the dais in Parliament on Monday, analysts disagreed whether her testimony and leaked documents could damage the tech giant.
INTERNET
ABC News

YouTube, TikTok, Snap execs face senators on kids' safety

WASHINGTON -- Bearing down on hugely popular social media platforms and their impact on children, the leaders of a Senate panel have called executives from YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat to face questions on what their companies are doing to ensure young users’ safety. The Senate Commerce subcommittee on consumer protection...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Deadline

Facebook’s Embattled Mark Zuckerberg Slaps Media – “There Is A Different Constituency I Serve, That Is People”; Sees Big ‘Metaverse’ Investment

Addressing “the recent debate around our company,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg gave not an inch on Monday, saying, “what we are seeing is a coordinated effort to selectively use leaked documents to paint a false picture.” Kicking off a conference call with financial analysts after quarterly earnings, Zuckerberg addressed the elephant in the room — weeks of devastating stories based largely but not solely on documents leaked by whistleblower Frances Haugen. The common thread is the social media giant’s various corrosive impacts on society (from teen girls’ body image to the Jan. 6 insurrection) for the sake of profit, and that...
INTERNET
Vanity Fair

Someone Tell Mark Zuckerberg Not to Google Himself Today

Damning revelations about Facebook occupied the home pages of several top news outlets on Monday morning, as a consortium of 17 media organizations began publishing what they had gleaned from thousands of pages of internal documents supplied by product manager-turned-whistleblower Frances Haugen. Well, that was the plan—until the embargo on the information collapsed Friday evening, as NBC News, responding to what reporter Brandy Zadrozny described as an attempt by the New York Times to “run down the clock,” published its own findings from Haugen’s documents. Earlier in the afternoon, Times reporter Ryan Mac had reportedly informed other participants via Slack, where the group of journalists was coordinating the rollout, that the paper would be running a piece on Facebook based on “documents we got before the formation of the consortium”—presumably, per the Times’s own reporting, from a congressional staff member.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy