Schindler Q3 net profit slightly falls on inflation, supply chain bottlenecks

 5 days ago

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Swiss elevator and escalator manufacturer Schindler reported on Thursday a slight drop in its third-quarter net profit, citing rising costs and disruptions in global supply chains.

Net profit came in at 234 million Swiss francs ($254.74 million), slightly below 235 million francs a year earlier, but beating the analysts’ estimates of 220 million francs.

The company’s order intake in the July-September period reached 3.0 billion francs, returning to the 2019 pre-pandemic levels. ($1 = 0.9186 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

