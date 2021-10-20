CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dragon Ball Voice Actor, Chris Ayres Passes Away at Age 56

By Dennis B Price
cgmagonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoice Actor, Chris Ayres who is most well known for his voice of the space tyrant, Frieza in multiple Dragon Ball projects has passed away at the age of 56. The news of his passing was revealed by fellow voice actress and girlfriend, Krystal Laporte on Twitter. In the tweet she...

