On Oct. 24 from 3-5 p.m., the Lord of Life Lutheran Church invites the community to participate in their annual Fall Festival. There will be Trunk-or-Treat, games, snacks and more! Fall Festival is a fun, safe atmosphere for families to spend some time together. All ages are welcome and encouraged to come in costume. This event is free and open to the community.

KIRTLAND, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO