NHL

Sports Hub Underground Podcast: Bruins talk and Tampa shenanigans

By Sports Hub Podcasts
985thesportshub.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Dolloff and Ty Anderson are back with a new episode of the Sports Hub Underground. Among the topics in this one…. — The Bruins looked good in their season opener. They guys touch...

985thesportshub.com

NHL

Stamkos talks Sunshine State rivalry on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Lightning captain discusses how battles with Panthers are good for sport in Florida. Steven Stamkos is happy to say the Sunshine State rivalry finally is a real thing after the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers played in the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season for the first time. Stamkos, the...
NHL
NBC Sports

Neely gives update on Bruins' contract talks with Charlie McAvoy

One of the most important goals for the Boston Bruins between now and next July should be signing defenseman Charlie McAvoy to a contract extension, preferably a long-term deal. The 23-year-old star is entering the final year of his contract and eligible to be a restricted free agent next summer.
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Talking Points: Marchand, DeBrusk Lead Boston Bruins To Opening ‘W’

BOSTON – Here are the Talking Points from the Boston Bruins 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars at TD Garden to notch the opening night victory for the Black and Gold. GOLD STAR: Brad Marchand is still the best player on the Boston Bruins, and he served notice of that with a pair of goals on opening. The first was a smart hockey play in the first period where he held up and avoided a potential offsides whistle before attacking the net and earning a penalty shot on a defensive play by Ryan Suter. Then he simply beat Braden Holtby with a slick move before giving a little shoulder shrug as he swung around and headed back to the bench. Then he iced the game late in the third period by burying an empty netter with Dallas defenseman Miro Heiskanen wrapped around his ankle as both players went tumbling into the boards. Marchand finished with the two goals and five shots on net along with a plus-2 in 20:04 of ice time.
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Talking Points: Perfection Line Shines, Bruins Hold Off Sharks 4-3

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins had a strong start but had to stave off a late rally from the San Jose Sharks for a 4-3 win at TD Garden Sunday. Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, and Derek Forbort each had a goal and an assist; Patrice Bergeron had two assists and Jake DeBrusk continued his bounce-back tour with his second goal of the season. Jasper Weatherby, Tomas Hertl, and Timo Meir lit the lamp for the Sharks.
NHL
985thesportshub.com

Bruins lose forward Nick Foligno in loss to Flyers

A ‘dumb’ night in Philadelphia got dumber for Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy with the loss of third-line winger Nick Foligno in the second period. Out for the final few minutes of the middle frame, the 33-year-old Foligno did not rejoin the Bruins for the third, and was officially ruled out for the remainder of the evening with an upper-body ailment. The diagnosis was confirmed by Cassidy following the loss, but with a seemingly glass half-full approach to Foligno’s status.
NHL
985thesportshub.com

Bruins do plenty of ‘dumb things’ on way to 6-3 loss in Philly

Another extended layoff did not do the Bruins any good Wednesday night. The most well-rested team in the NHL (and the only team in the league still with just one game to their name when Wednesday began), the Bruins’ return to the ice saw the mistakes pile up and into the back of Jeremy Swayman’s net on the way to a 6-3 loss to the Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center.
NHL
NESN

Bruins’ Linus Ullmark Reveals What Will Make Him Talk Trash Vs. Sabres

Linus Ullmark will give as good as he gets when he takes on his former teammates. The Boston Bruins goaltender told reporters Thursday he’ll exchange some trash talk with Buffalo Sabres players if they start it. Ullmark will debut for the Bruins on Friday, and the big game happens to be against the team he departed last offseason in free agency.
NHL
985thesportshub.com

Bruins will need more from their ‘constant’ on the backend

The Boston Bruins aren’t interested in reinventing the wheel on defense this season. It’s actually a pretty simple formula. When a matchup is deemed too heavy for Matt Grzelcyk to ride with Charlie McAvoy on the Black and Gold’s top pairing, the Bruins will plug Derek Forbort to the left of McAvoy. But on nights when the Bruins want to unleash their pace-pushing Grzelcyk-McAvoy pairing on the opposition, much like they did in Philadelphia on Wednesday night, Forbort will slot next to Connor Clifton on the Boston third pairing. That’s by all means all the tinkering Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy wants to do in that situation.
NHL
985thesportshub.com

Linus Ullmark set for Bruins debut vs. Sabres

The Bruins will get their first look at their $20 million investment on Friday night. After serving as Jeremy Swayman’s backup for the first two games of the season, Linus Ullmark will get the call when the Bruins take the ice against Ullmark’s former team, the Sabres, at Buffalo’s Keybank Center.
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Talking Points: Ullmark, Boston Bruins Take Care of Sabres

Here are the Talking Points from the Boston Bruins 4-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo. GOLD STAR: Linus Ullmark clearly wasn’t at his best during the preseason, but it was a different story making his debut during the regular season for the Boston Bruins against his old Buffalo Sabres club. Ullmark stopped 15 shots in the first period while the B’s counter-punched for a pair of goals in the first period and made a show-stopping save on Dylan Cozens after the Sabres forward appeared to beat him five hole. Instead, Ullmark kicked the puck away with the back of his left leg pad after the puck went through the opening in his legs. It may have looked lucky, but goaltenders are in the right position to be lucky more often than not in their puck-stopping careers. The Sabres finally snapped the shutout with a little more than five minutes to go in the third period, but that was as close as Ullmark would allow them to get in the game. It was 35 saves in all for Ullmark, including this beauty.
NHL
NESN

Two Bruins Subject Of High Praise From Brad Marchand After Opener

The Boston Bruins have a lot to be happy with from their Opening Night performance. The B’s largely controlled play Saturday night in a 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars at TD Garden. Brad Marchand had two of the goals, Jake DeBrusk began his potential bounce-back campaign with the winner and rookie goalie Jeremy Swayman picked up where he left off last season.
NHL
985thesportshub.com

Bruins continue to come up in the Jack Eichel discussion

The painful stalemate between the Sabres and Jack Eichel is refusing to let up. With the 24-year-old still twisting in limbo when it comes to the medical treatment for the neck injury that kept Eichel out of action for almost all of last year and the 2021-22 season to date, it’s been made abundantly clear that Eichel wants out. It’s also clear that the Sabres are going to inevitably sell him off to the highest bidder, and that their request is a massive one despite Eichel’s injury situation.
NHL
985thesportshub.com

Bruins get up-close look at Derek Forbort’s value

Sunday came with defenseman Derek Forbort’s first goal as a Bruin, and his first multi-point effort since December 2018, but that was hardly the 29-year-old blue liner’s favorite part of Boston’s 4-3 win over the Sharks. With the Bruins suddenly in a one-goal game after back-to-back unstoppable deflection goals from...
NHL
985thesportshub.com

Bruins strike early, often in win over Sharks

With four goals on 14 shots in just under 26 minutes of action, the Bruins delivered some Sunday Scaries to the Sharks and chased goalie Adin Hill from the game in the process on the way to a 4-3 win at TD Garden. And it didn’t take long for the...
NHL
985thesportshub.com

Bruins place Nick Foligno on injured reserve, make series of roster moves

With the injuries piling up just three games into the 2021-22 season, Don Sweeney and the Bruins made a series of roster moves ahead of Sunday’s head-to-head with the Sharks. Starting on the injury front, the Bruins have placed forward Nick Foligno on the injured reserve with an upper-body injury....
NHL
