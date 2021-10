George McLean said it best. “The good newspaper can contribute perhaps more than any other institution to development of an active, mutually serving citizenship.”. Truer words could not have been spoken by the late owner and executive editor of the Daily Journal. His editorial, “The Good Newspaper,” is printed in the first edition of The Times every year. Not only as a reminder to the community of the importance of what we do but as a reminder to us, to stay focused on our purpose and the people for which we work, our readers.

