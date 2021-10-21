CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rush Enterprises: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Miami Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHA) on Wednesday reported earnings of $69.4...

Miami Herald

Southern Missouri Bancorp: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot



Miami Herald

Armstrong World Industries: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $50.8 million. The Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.06 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.17 per share. The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks...
MarketWatch

Xerox stock drops after profit beat but revenue surprisingly fell, and outlook cut

Shares of Xerox Holdings Corp. dropped 3.7% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the printer and copier maker reported third-quarter profit that rose above expectations, but revenue that surprisingly declined, as deterioration in supply chain conditions and the delta variant caused delays in clients' plans to return employees to the workplace. Net income was $90 million, or 48 cents a share, after $90 million, or 41 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came to 48 cents, above the FactSet consensus of 43 cents. Revenue slipped to $1.76 billion from $1.77 billion, below the FactSet consensus of $1.81 billion. Cost of sales rose 4.6% to $498 million, to lower gross margin to 32.4% from 36.8%. The company lowered its 2021 revenue outlook to approximately $7.1 billion, compared with the FactSet consensus of $7.26 billion. Separately, the company set a new $500 million share repurchase program, following the completion of an expected $500 million buyback program in 2021. The stock has slumped 12.9% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500 has gained 3.3%.
Miami Herald

Provident Financial: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot



Miami Herald

World Acceptance: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot



MarketWatch

Post-it maker 3M's shares jump 2% premarket after earnings beat

3M Co. shares rose 2% in premarket trade Tuesday, after the maker of Post-It notes and diversified industrial company beat estimates for the third quarter. The St. Paul, Minn.-based company posted net income of $1.434 billion, or $2.45 a share, for the quarter, compared with $577.8 million, or $2.45 a share, in the year-earlier period. Sales rose to $8.942 billion from $8.350 billion. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $2.21 and sales of $8.655 billion. "Overall, end-market demand remained strong, and we navigated supply chain disruptions by maintaining a relentless focus on serving and innovating for our customers," CEO Mike Roman said in a statement. The company is now expecting full-year EPS of $9.70 to $9.90, compared with prior guidance of $9.70 to $10.10. It expects full-year sales to grow 9% to 10% compared with prior guidance of 7% to 10%. The FactSet consensus is for EPS of $9.79 and sales of $35.1 billion, implying growth of 9%. Shares have gained 4% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 21.6%.
MarketWatch

UPS stock rallies after profit and revenue beats, as all business segments top forecasts

Shares of United Parcel Service Inc. rallied 1.7% toward a three-month high in premarket trading Tuesday, after the package delivery giant reported third-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations, with all business segments topping forecasts. Net income was $2.33 billion, and earnings per share of $2.65 rose 18.3% from a year ago. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted EPS came to $2.71 to beat the FactSet consensus of $2.55. Revenue grew 9.2% to $23.2 billion, topping the FactSet consensus of $22.6 billion. U.S. domestic segment revenue grew 7.4% to $14.21 billion, helped by a 12.0% increase in revenue per piece, above the FactSet consensus of $14.19 billion; international segment revenue increased 15.5% to 4.72 billion, above expectations of $4.66 billion; and supply chain solution revenue rose 8.4% to $4.26 billion to beat expectations of $3.67 billion. The company raised its 2021 outlook for capital expenditures to $4.2 billion from $4.0 billion. The stock has rallied 21.1% year to date through Tuesday, while the Dow Jones Transportation Average has advanced 26.9% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 16.8%.
