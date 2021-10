The Knoxville Volleyball Squad celebrated six seniors in impressive fashion sweeping Chariton in three sets 28-26, 25-16, and 25-13. The first set went to deuce with both teams making key plays to either keep rallies going to save points. The Panthers settled down and largely dominated sets two and three to clinch the win. Brittany Bacorn had another all around match especially behind the serve line going 19/19 with seven aces. Bacorn tells KNIA/KRLS Sports the team has made significant improvements from the early part of the season when they struggled to close out sets and matches.

