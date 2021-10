NBA League Pass watchers complained mightily at the start of the season opener between the Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings tonight. The feed was choppy, video coming in fits and starts without any consistency. When the issue was cleared up towards the end of the first quarter, almost everyone breathed a sigh of relief. Not Blazers fans, though. As soon as the broadcast smoothed out, they discovered that many of those choppy, inconsistent visuals were actually real-time views of the Blazers themselves.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO