3 things for tomorrow: Oct. 20

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's been a grim turn in the search for Brian Laundrie, the missing fiancé of homicide victim Gabby Petito. Today, investigators found what appears to be human remains in the vast wilderness of the Carlton Reserve in...

Surprise Stimulus Check: Millions of American Families, Individuals Are About To Receive Another Payment; You Are Lucky If You Live In These States

States throughout the nation have stepped up in recent months to issue their own Surprise Stimulus Checks while waiting for Fourth Stimulus Checks. In a recently published article in BGR, in the third wave of direct stimulus funding, the IRS has delivered more than 169 million payments, with more than 2 million taxpayers getting $1,400 checks in July. However, some politicians are pressing for the fourth wave of stimulus funding, which would be delivered in installments until the pandemic is over.
Matt Lillywhite

A Dangerous Storm Will Hit The United States This Week

70 million Americans are in the path of a dangerous storm that's headed toward the United States. According to CNN, "The threat zone stretches from the southern Appalachians to New York City, according to the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center. Damaging winds will be the main threat, with some isolated threats of large hail or tornadoes. Flash flooding is another concern. From Massachusetts to New Jersey, flash flood watches will be in effect from Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon."
Gas prices top $7.50 in this US state

Gas prices are skyrocketing nationwide. Americans currently spend more on gas per gallon than they have in the last seven years. But drivers in central California could be spending the most. The only gas station in Gorda, Calif., priced one gallon of regular unleaded at $7.59. A gallon of premium...
Inland Empire Has Highest Inflation In The Country Due To Skyrocketing Prices Of Essentials

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Everyone is paying more for groceries, gas and rent, but inflation is hitting the Inland Empire is getting hit especially hard, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The inflation rate in San Bernardino and Riverside counties – collectively known as the Inland Empire – is 6.8%, four times higher than it was this time last year. According to Amar Mann of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the IE has the highest rate of inflation in the nation. “Costs were lower there to begin with,” Mann said. “Take a look, for example, something like housing. Housing prices or rental...
Spooky gas prices continue to haunt motorists as oil hits $85

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Spooky gas prices continue to haunt motorists heading into Halloween weekend as the nation’s average gas price increased 3.8 cents from a week ago and stands at $3.36 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is up 17.1 … Continue reading "Spooky gas prices continue to haunt motorists as oil hits $85" The post Spooky gas prices continue to haunt motorists as oil hits $85 appeared first on Nottingham MD.
AP FACT CHECK: Biden tale of Amtrak conductor doesn’t add up

President Joe Biden is spinning a convoluted tale of an Amtrak conductor who congratulated him during his vice presidency for logging more miles riding the train home to Delaware than by flying on Air Force Two.“I apologize because some have heard this,” Biden told a crowd Monday in New Jersey starting up a story he has repeated in various forms at least five times, dating back to the 2020 campaign.“I swear to God. True story,” he said Monday, for emphasis.But it's a mangled one.By his own accounting, Biden's Amtrak miles over the years only surpassed his Air Force...
HURRICANE CENTER: System Off Northeast Coast

Flooding, Strong Wind Expected BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — In what may be the grand finale to the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season, a system is meandering off the northeast coast of the United States. It is unlikely to be grow to the point of […] The article HURRICANE CENTER: System Off Northeast Coast appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
