3 things for tomorrow: Oct. 20

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Everyone is paying more for groceries, gas and rent, but inflation is hitting the Inland Empire is getting hit especially hard, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The inflation rate in San Bernardino and Riverside counties – collectively known as the Inland Empire – is 6.8%, four times higher than it was this time last year. According to Amar Mann of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the IE has the highest rate of inflation in the nation. “Costs were lower there to begin with,” Mann said. “Take a look, for example, something like housing. Housing prices or rental...

RIVERSIDE, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO