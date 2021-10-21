CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Fresh Onions Causing Salmonella Outbreaks in Minnesota + Wisconsin

By David Drew
 5 days ago
It looks like whole, fresh onions sold both in grocery stores and to restaurants are to blame for a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Oranienburg infections and the the FDA, along with CDC and state and local partners, is investigating. According to the Food and Drug Administration, their traceback investigation...

Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

