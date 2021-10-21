CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Rudy Gobert notches double-double as Jazz top Thunder

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Az6Af_0cXs8rVg00

EditorsNote: changes to “lead” in sixth graf; changes to “in the second” in seventh graf; rewords last sentence

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 22 points, Jordan Clarkson added 18 off the bench and Rudy Gobert compiled 21 rebounds and 16 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 107-86 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City.

All-Star Donovan Mitchell, the Jazz’s leading scorer last year, struggled from the field while scoring 16 points on 6-for-17 shooting in the teams’ season-opening game.

Mitchell did score 12 points in the third quarter when the Jazz blew the game open.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 18 points. He only hit 1 of 7 3-point attempts as the Thunder shot just 37.4 percent overall and 20 percent from beyond the arc. Darius Bazley (15 points) and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (10 points) were the only other Oklahoma City players in double figures.

The Thunder only held a lead for 10 seconds the whole night as All-Star point guard Mike Conley drained a 3-pointer shortly after Gilgeous-Alexander put Oklahoma City up 2-0 in the first minute of the game. Conley ended with 10 points and four assists.

Gobert and Bogdanovic followed up with some buckets as Utah scored nine straight for an early 9-2 lead.

The Jazz’s defense held the Thunder to just 18 points in the opening quarter and 24 points in the second en route to a 54-42 halftime lead. Utah, which had the best regular-season record in the NBA last season at 52-20, took that edge despite getting just two points from Mitchell.

Utah came out on fire in the second half, blowing the game wide open with a 13-1 run to begin the third quarter and go ahead 66-43. Mitchell netted two 3-pointers in that streak, and Utah boosted its advantage to 83-63 heading into the fourth.

Joe Ingles hit a game-high four 3-pointers and scored 14 points for Utah. Former Jazz big man Derrick Favors contributed just four points and nine rebounds in his return to Vivint Arena after he was traded to the Thunder in the offseason.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum to be drug tested after buff photo, Donovan Mitchell jokes

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is for the upcoming NBA season. Too ready that, according to Donovan Mitchell, he needs to get drug tested. After a series of photos of a swole Jayson Tatum went around on social media and literally broke Twitter (you get it), the Utah Jazz star poked fun at his huge transformation saying that he’ll be called up for a drug test in no time.
NBA
kslsports.com

Rudy Gobert Has Hot Start In Preseason Debut For Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert had a great start in his first preseason game with the Jazz leading into the 2021-22 season on Monday. Rudy Gobert finished the first half with 11 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, one steal and a block on 5-for-6 shooting from the field in 14 minutes on the floor.
NBA
Salt Lake Tribune

Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert helps open a food pantry at a Salt Lake City middle school

As Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert towered over her, Northwest Middle School principal Andrea Seminario rattled off some statistics about the student body at her school. There are 655 students enrolled, roughly 70% of them Latino, 20% Pacific Islander or Black, some 33% are English language learners … and about 86% of of the students at the school in the Westpointe area of Salt Lake City are living below the poverty line, including some 30 who are homeless.
UTAH STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derrick Favors
Person
Darius Bazley
Person
Jordan Clarkson
Person
Joe Ingles
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
ksl.com

Can the Jazz survive when Rudy Gobert sits?

SALT LAKE CITY — Rudy Gobert walked into his postgame press conference Monday sporting a fuchsia velour tracksuit. You wear something like that for one reason: to be seen (or, maybe, as Gobert said jokingly, "It's starting to get cold"). Just like his outfit, Gobert's preseason debut in Utah's 127-96...
NBA
Salt Lake Tribune

Jared Butler’s play, Rudy Gobert jumper highlight Utah Jazz’s 124-120 win in preseason finale

The first half of the fourth game of the Utah Jazz’s preseason schedule was enough for Quin Snyder to see all he needed from the Utah Jazz’s starters. By the time Wednesday night’s third quarter was underway against the visiting Milwaukee Bucks, Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic and Royce O’Neale had been replaced by Jordan Clarkson, Jared Butler, Hassan Whiteside, Eric Paschall and Miye Oni.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Editorsnote#Rewords#The Utah Jazz
chatsports.com

Will this be the year Rudy Gobert makes a three-pointer?

The Utah Jazz finished up their pre-season last night with a win over the Milwaukee Bucks. They shift their focus now to their season opener next Wednesday in Salt Lake against the Oklahoma City Thunder. With the season starting in 6 days, there are a couple question surrounding this Jazz team. Are they good enough to win a championship? Did they add enough depth in the offseason? Can they now actually get stops in the post-season? The more important question though, that remains looming over the head of every single jazz fan, is whether or not Rudy Gobert will make a three-pointer this season.
NBA
kslsports.com

Gobert, Mitchell Help Jazz Blowout Pelicans For First Preseason Win

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell helped the Utah Jazz pick up a 127-96 blowout win over the New Orleans Pelicans in preseason action. The Jazz played the Pelicans in their first preseason game at Vivint Arena on Monday night. Rudy Gobert led the Jazz with 19 points and 19 rebounds. Mitchell added 18 points, while Jordan Clarkson put up 17 points off the bench.
NBA
kslsports.com

Rudy Gobert Shows Off Smooth Jump Shot Vs. Bucks

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – It wouldn’t be a proper preseason if Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert didn’t fire off at least one jump shot in-game. Gobert made good on that promise firing off a 16-footer in the first quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks. With 52 seconds left in the...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
midutahradio.com

Jazz begin season at home against the Thunder

LINE: Jazz -11.5; over/under is 221.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Jazz host the Oklahoma City Thunder in the season opener. Utah went 7-5 in Northwest Division play and 31-5 at home in the 2020-21 season. The Jazz averaged 116.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 107.2 last season.
NBA
chatsports.com

Roundball Roundup: Kevin O’Connor appreciates Rudy Gobert’s impact

The best reality television show is back - NBA regular season basketball. It starts for the Jazz on Wednesday against the Thunder. JP talked about his favorite show. Plus, The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor jumped on the show to talk about his piece on Rudy Gobert. Here’s a rundown of this...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Rudy Gobert hilariously pulled a Rob Gronkowski on Twitter

Rudy Gobert is pulling a move that would make Rob Gronkowski proud. A fan account had been tweeting at Gobert every single day for the last two-plus months trying to get the Utah Jazz big man to respond to him. Sunday marked the 69th straight day, and only then did Gobert finally acknowledge the fan. He hilariously tweeted, “I’ve been waiting for this day.”
NBA
NBA

Preview: Thunder at Jazz - 10/20

After three weeks of Training Camp, four preseason games and a slate of practices, the Thunder is finally set to open its 82-game regular season. The team kicks things off with a trip to Salt Lake City to face Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz. What to Watch.
NBA
ESPN

Mitchell scores 27, Gobert leads late surge, Jazz beat Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- — Donovan Mitchell scored 27 points, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 20 rebounds, and the Utah Jazz beat the Sacramento Kings 110-101 on Friday night. Mike Conley added 17 points for the Jazz, who won their fifth straight against Sacramento in the first game at Golden 1 Center with a full crowd since March 8, 2020.
NBA
FanSided

Utah Jazz: Ranking Rudy Gobert among Defensive Player of the Year candidates

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert is a 3x Defensive Player of the Year, but fans in Salt Lake City hope he won’t rest on his laurels in pursuit of a fourth trophy. The Defensive Player of the Year award may not hold the same luster as the Most Valuable Player award (as casual fans tend to underrate the impact of defense), but it’s still a prestigious honor.
NBA
Reuters

Reuters

208K+
Followers
228K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy