Nuggets open season with impressive road win over Suns

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
The visiting Denver Nuggets used one of the Phoenix Suns’ primary weapons against them Wednesday night, riding balanced scoring to a 110-98 victory over the defending Western Conference champions on Opening Night.

Reigning Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic led six players in double figures with 27 points for the Nuggets, who were swept by the Suns in the Western Conference semifinals last year.

Chris Paul had 15 points and a game-high 10 assists for the Suns, who were outshot 53.0 percent to 41.4 percent.

After Phoenix dominated the second quarter to take a 58-51 lead into halftime, Denver held the upper hand throughout most of the second half. The Nuggets led by as many as 11 in the third period and 85-82 at quarter’s end before newcomer Jeff Green bombed in consecutive 3-pointers to give the visitors some breathing room early in the final period.

The Suns trailed by nine after a Mikal Bridges hoop with 5:45 to play, then held the Nuggets scoreless for the next three minutes. But the hosts also failed to score, missing five straight shots and a pair of free throws while mixing in a turnover, and when Will Barton ended the dual drought with a 3-pointer with 2:45 to go, Denver was in command at 105-93.

Jokic hit 13 of his 22 shots and grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds for the Nuggets, who are expected to play most, if not all, of the season without high-scoring guard Jamal Murray, out following knee surgery.

Barton finished with 20 points, shooting 8-for-14 overall and 4-for-8 on 3-pointers. The Nuggets outscored the Suns 51-42 on 3-pointers and outshot them from beyond the arc 43.6 percent to 37.8 percent.

Jokic and Barton got plenty of help from Michael Porter Jr. with 15 points, Green with 13, Aaron Gordon with 12 and P.J. Dozier with 10.

Denver’s only starter not to score in double figures was Monte Morris, who chipped in with nine points, all on 3-pointers.

Bridges paced the Suns with 16 points. Deandre Ayton matched Paul with 15, while Devin Booker had 12 on 3-for-15 shooting. Cameron Johnson and Landry Shamet chipped in 11 apiece, and Cameron Payne scored 10.

--Field Level Media

NBA Analysis Network

This Suns-Wizards Trade Features Kyle Kuzma To Phoenix

The Phoenix Suns are coming into the season looking to finish what they were unable to during the 2020-21 season. The Suns were surprise participants in the NBA Finals, losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games. But, they were able to bring back virtually their entire rotation, so they...
NBA
NBA

Trail Blazers Take A Step Back With Loss To Suns in Phoenix

PHOENIX -- The Portland Trail Blazers moved to 0-3 in preseason play with a 119-74 loss to the Phoenix Suns Wednesday afternoon in front of a crowd of 9,772 at Footprint Center. “It was a horrible effort, I thought, by us,” said Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups. “You know...
NBA
FanSided

Phoenix Suns: 3 Takeaways From Opening Night Loss to Denver Nuggets

Donning their jet black “Valley” jerseys, almost everyone on the Phoenix Suns looked like a certain Gotham superhero last night. While battling against a player nicknamed “the Joker” at the same time, their season opener felt like a full feature film . Unfortunately, the good guys lost this time around,...
NBA
chatsports.com

Game Preview: The 2021-22 season begins with the Suns hosting the Nuggets in prime time

What: Phoenix Suns (0-0) vs. Denver Nuggets (0-0) The road to defending a Western Conference Championship and completing work left unfinished last season begins tonight for the Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center. The team returns 12 players from last year, all who felt the agonizing defeat of losing in the NBA Finals after being up 2-0. The motivation is there. The talent is there.
NBA
milwaukeesun.com

Swept out of playoffs by Suns, Nuggets get rematch in opener

The Denver Nuggets will confront the same two issues they had in last season's playoffs when they get a rematch with the Phoenix Suns in the clubs' opener on Wednesday night. The Nuggets won two of three from the Suns in the regular season last January but got swept when the teams squared off again in the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinals.
NBA
milehighsports.com

DraftKings Sportsbook Offers Bet $5, Win $200 Promo on Nuggets-Suns

The Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns will tip off on Wednesday night, and DraftKings Sportsbook has a sensational promo available for the teams’ first game of the season. This Western Conference matchup represents one of eleven games being played tonight. Prospective bettors who sign up for an account with DraftKings...
NBA
denverstiffs.com

Highlights: Nikola Jokić scores 27 points in season opening win over Phoenix Suns

It took Nikola Jokić all of 15 seconds to get his first bucket of the 2021-22 season. From the opening tip, the Joker was locked in and as impactful as ever, scoring 27 points, grabbing 13 rebounds, and picking up two assists and two steals along the way. It wasn’t a high level passing night for the Serbian big man, but he certainly brought it as a scorer, keeping the Denver Nuggets within striking distance and then helping put the game away in the fourth quarter with some tough finishes around the rim. His efforts helped lead the Nuggets to their first win of the season over Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns.
NBA
ABC 15 News

Phoenix Suns prepare for home opener against Denver Nuggets

More than 17,000 fans are expected to be inside the Footprint Center Wednesday night to watch the Phoenix Suns take on the Denver Nuggets during the team's season opener. The Suns swept the Nuggets during the Western Conference Semi-Finals last season and they got close to being NBA champions before eventually losing to the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBA
Fort Morgan Times

Nuggets swat Suns to seize resounding opening-night victory

PHOENIX – Aaron Gordon soared like gravity was optional, and the Nuggets did something they failed to do last postseason. On opening night, in front of a rowdy Phoenix crowd, the Nuggets swatted the Suns. Denver’s 110-98 win erased some of the pain of last year’s 4-0 sweep, and set the tone for a season filled with expectations.
NBA
chatsports.com

Recap: Nuggets beat Suns 110-98 to open season behind big second half

Revenge is a sweet thing, especially when you begin the season with some. After losing four straight games to the Suns to close last season, the Nuggets used a big time second half effort to capture a 110-98 victory tonight in Phoenix. Behind a big time performance from reigning MVP...
NBA
thednvr.com

Winner’s Lounge: How the Nuggets turned around their bench and got a statement win vs. the Suns

After an up-and-down first two quarters, the Nuggets found their groove in the second half and pulled away from the Suns for an opening night statement win. Adam Mares, Harrison Wind, Dev Johnson and Eric Wedum break down the game live from the Winner’s Lounge. DNVR Celebrity Ray joins the show live and Brendan Vogt fills the guys in on what was said in the postgame pressers.
NBA
FanSided

Phoenix Suns Opener: Suns vs Nuggets, Odds, TV Schedule, Prediction

Time for the Phoenix Suns to close the book on another offseason, grab their pens, and begin writing a new story for the 2021-22 campaign. The Valley Boys certainly want to cap this one off with a more satisfying ending than the last, but their chance to do so still lies months away.
NBA
ESPN

Love, Allen guide Cavaliers to 99-87 win over Nuggets

DENVER -- — The tempers briefly flared between feisty guards Ricky Rubio and Facundo Campazzo as both got in each other's face late in the third quarter. Nothing happened besides a stare down. All it did was help ignite Cleveland's big win. Kevin Love scored 22 points, Jarrett Allen recorded...
NBA
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers vs. Suns live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

The Portland Trail Blazers haven't won a matchup against the Phoenix Suns since March 10 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Rip City will take on Phoenix at 10 p.m. ET at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter after having had a few days off. The Trail Blazers are the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.
NBA
