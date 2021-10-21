He's called WHAT?! You'll never believe the REAL names of these stars!

The idea of using a stage name isn't exactly a new phenomenon. Some of the most famous stars in history are known by a name totally different than the one they were born with. (Marilyn Monroe, for one, was once Norma Jeane Mortenson.) Today, many actors and musicians go by chosen names instead of given ones for a multitude of reasons. Some had to change their names for professional reasons, others wanted to maintain some privacy, and many just wanted a moniker that had that "it" factor. The 21 stars below either go exclusively by their first name or chose something else they wanted to be called. Read on for the celebrities whose real last names you never knew.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO