Premier League

Watch: Chelsea boss Tuchel defends Lukaku selection 'I know more than you'

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea boss Thomas Tuchel dismisses criticism of playing Romelu Lukaku in their victory over Malmo. Tuchel says he does not have any regrets playing...

Yardbarker

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Why Romelu Lukaku Was Substituted During Chelsea's 1-0 Win Over Brentford

Thomas Tuchel has admitted Romelu Lukaku was left isolated against Brentford and was subsequently taken off in the second half during the 1-0 win after looking tired. The 28-year-old is now four games in the league without a goal as Ben Chilwell's brilliant strike in the 45th minute was the difference in the west London derby to earn the Blues all three points.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Chelsea boss Tuchel apologises to Inter Milan fans over Lukaku transfer

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has apologised to Inter Milan and their supporters over the signing of Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian centre-forward won the Serie A title with Inter under Antonio Conte last season. However, the club's finances led to Conte's departure, while Lukaku was sold to Chelsea for £100 million...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Watch: Chelsea boss Tuchel on Newcastle 'Premier League just became tougher'

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel discusses Newcastle United's recent takeover. Tuchel admits the Premier League has suddenly become a lot tougher with Newcastle's new owners now in place. The German, however, welcomes the competition and says it only reinforces the Premier League as the toughest division in the world. Need a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Romelu Lukaku
Thomas Tuchel
Tribal Football

Chelsea manager Tuchel sweating on Rudiger, Lukaku for Brentford trip

Chelsea are sweating on the fitness of Antonio Rudiger and Romelu Lukaku ahead of Saturday's trip to Brentford, according to the Evening Standard. Both players suffered injury concerns whilst away on international duty over the past week. Lukaku was unable to play for Belgium in their Nations League third-place play-off...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel on Newcastle: Seems we have a new competitor for titles

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel expects Newcastle United to soon be title contenders. Tuchel was asked today about the Newcastle takeover. He said: "I think it's normal people have concerns. "We trust the Premier League, they have accepted and they are the authorities. They have allowed it and Newcastle have new...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#The Champions League#Tribal Football
The Independent

No worries over ‘unselfish’ Lukaku’s six-goal dry spell – Chelsea boss Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel has insisted he has no worries over “unselfish” Romelu Lukaku’s six-goal dry spell in front of goal for Chelsea.Lukaku tucked away Timo Werner’s cross at Brentford on Saturday, only to see the effort chalked out for offside.Chelsea needed a wonderful Edouard Mendy performance to tiptoe away from the Brentford Community Stadium with a 1-0 win to step back to the Premier League summit.Ben Chilwell’s sweet half-volley somehow settled the contest, while £98million club-record recruit Lukaku was again underused in attack.Blues boss Tuchel has remained relaxed about Belgium hitman Lukaku’s recent barren run however, instead praising the 28-year-old’s selfless...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel delighted with matchwinner Chilwell

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel praised matchwinner Ben Chilwell for their win at Brentford. Chilwell scored the only goal of the game. Tuchel said,"I'm very happy but it was necessary. "We need everybody and we need of course a player like him in his top shape, but you cannot force things.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel: Do I start in-form Werner at Brentford?

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is weighing up whether to start Timo Werner at Brentford after his recent goalscoring form. Werner returned to Chelsea this week off the back of two impressively struck goals for Germany, in a 4-0 World Cup qualifier win in North Macedonia. In his most recent outing for his club side, he netted to restore the lead in our eventual 3-1 win over Southampton.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel fumes at Thiago Silva absence vs. Brentford

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel said he is unhappy at Thiago Silva's unavailability for Saturday's Premier League game at Brentford and that football is being damaged as a spectacle by players being forced to play too many games. The Stamford Bridge side have significant concerns at centre-back with Antonio Rudiger sidelined...
UEFA
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel: Victory at Brentford thanks to Mendy

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says Edouard Mendy was the difference for victory at Brentford. Ben Chilwell struck the only goal of the game, with Mendy keeping a clean sheet. Tuchel said, "We were very strong for 70 minutes and very lucky for 20 minutes, to sum it up. We escaped with the three points thanks to Edouard (Mendy). It was like a cup game at the end; they took risks and the atmosphere gave them a lot of courage.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel: Man City and Liverpool still set the standard

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says Manchester City and Liverpool remain the benchmark. Chelsea are firming as title contenders after victory at Brentford on Saturday. In reaction, Tuchel said: "We try our best to create chances. "I saw matches at Brentford and it's not so easy to score, and not easy...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Ex-Chelsea defender Melchiot: Tuchel's team playing great football

Former Chelsea defender Mario Melchiot admits he's a fan of manager Thomas Tuchel. The Dutchman is impressed by the football Tuchel employs. He said, "When Thomas Tuchel took the job, we were saying 'Chelsea are under pressure'. "Did I want to see the change? No, I wanted Frank Lampard to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel: Thiago Silva? Of course I'm unhappy

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admits Thiago Silva is out of their clash with Brentford. peaking about Thiago Silva's unavailability after playing for Brazil late on Thursday night, Tuchel conceded frustration. He said: “Of course I'm not happy, I knew it before when he will come back. "We knew before when...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel insists Mendy deserves Ballon d'Or nomination

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel believes Edouard Mendy should have been included on the Ballon d'Or shortlist. Mendy produced a string of stunning saves to thwart Brentford, as Chelsea escaped with a 1-0 Premier League by the skin of their teeth. Five Chelsea players were included on the 30-man list for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel faces selection headache ahead of clash against Brentford as he confirms four players could miss out including Antonio Rudiger following his injury on international duty with Germany

Thomas Tuchel is facing a selection headache ahead of Chelsea's return to action after Brentford on Saturday. Premier League action will resume this weekend after the international break, but Chelsea could miss four key players for their trip to the Brentford Community Stadium. The big news is that Antonio Rudiger...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Cassano: Lukaku doesn't suit Chelsea boss Tuchel; Conte is wrong

Former Serie A star Antonio Cassano says Romelu Lukaku is the wrong fit for Chelsea. The £97.5million record signing from Inter Milan has failed to hit the target in his last six games. Cassano said on Twitch: “Lukaku is struggling, he clings to the defender, and it's his teammates who...
PREMIER LEAGUE

