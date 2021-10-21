Watch: Chelsea boss Tuchel defends Lukaku selection 'I know more than you'

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says Edouard Mendy was the difference for victory at Brentford. Ben Chilwell struck the only goal of the game, with Mendy keeping a clean sheet. Tuchel said, "We were very strong for 70 minutes and very lucky for 20 minutes, to sum it up. We escaped with the three points thanks to Edouard (Mendy). It was like a cup game at the end; they took risks and the atmosphere gave them a lot of courage.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO