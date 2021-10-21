Dry the next few days with cold mornings

CAIRO (AP) — Pro-democracy protesters blocked roads in Sudan’s capital with makeshift barricades and burning tires Tuesday, a day after the military seized power in a swift coup widely denounced by the international community. The takeover came after weeks of mounting tensions between military and civilian leaders over the course...
Democrats are facing hurdles to making a new annual tax on billionaires’ investment gains a reality. The proposal, championed by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), is seen as a way to help pay for the party’s social spending package while accommodating Sen. Kyrsten Sinema ’s (D-Ariz.) opposition to raising tax rates.
Moderna Inc. said on Monday its Covid-19 vaccine generated a strong immune response and was generally well-tolerated in children ages 6 to 11, citing interim data from a study. The company said it planned to submit the data to U.S., European and other regulators soon. Moderna said the data showed...
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen was “shocked” when she heard the company planned to hire 10,000 engineers in Europe to work on the “metaverse,” a version of the internet based on virtual and augmented reality, when its money would be better spent on safety, she told British lawmakers Monday. “I was...
(CNN) — A Florida state senator says state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo -- a skeptic of many Covid-19 safety measures -- refused her request to put on a face mask while visiting her legislative office, even after she told him she had a serious medical condition. Tina Polsky, a Democrat...
The cast of "Friends" is mourning the loss of James Michael Tyler. The actor lost his battle with prostate cancer on Sunday. He was 59. Tyler portrayed Gunther, the manager of the Central Perk coffee shop and perpetual admirer of Jennifer Aniston's Rachel Green throughout all 10 seasons of "Friends," which ran from 1994 to 2004.
(CNN) — Joe Biden and Donald Trump are locked in an extraordinary and escalating clash that has profound political consequences now and into 2024. Biden took the showdown, which was triggered by the fallout over the US Capitol insurrection, up another notch on Monday by refusing to assert executive privilege over a second batch of documents that Trump wants to prevent the National Archives from turning over to the House select committing probing the January 6 attack. The development was first reported by CNN.
Comments / 0