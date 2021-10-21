CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Solskjaer hails 'hard working' Ronaldo for Man Utd UCL win

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises Cristiano Ronaldo's performance for victory over Atalanta. Solskjaer praised Ronaldo for his worth ethic in leading the...

www.tribalfootball.com

SkySports

Mohamed Salah better than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, says Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says, on current form, Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world after the Egyptian shone in Saturday's 5-0 win over Watford. After scoring one of the most memorable goals of recent years in the draw with Manchester City two weeks ago, Salah was at it again at Vicarage Road, scoring a breathtaking effort and setting up two other goals in the 5-0 win over Watford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sporting News

Cristiano Ronaldo fires back at Man Utd criticism

Cristiano Ronaldo has hit back at those that have criticised his work rate at Manchester United, saying that he isn't concerned by those that don't want to see him continue winning trophies. Ronaldo has been the target of criticism regarding his defensive effort, although the goals have continued to flow...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Karna Solskjaer could be handed Man Utd debut

Manchester United women’s team youth product, Karna Solskjaer, could be handed a debut for the team in their match against Durham in the FA WSL Cup today. Marc Skinner may rotate the squad before the next break, and Solskjaer’s impressive performances for the Academy have put the first team on notice.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Watch: Man Utd loanee Pereira hits screamer in Flamengo win

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira hit a screamer for loan club Flamengo in their clash with Juventude. Pereira is on a season-long loan with Fla and struck this superb free-kick in their 3-1 win against Juventude on Wednesday night. Also on the scoresheet was Kenedy, who is on-loan at Fla...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Cristiano Ronaldo
Tribal Football

Man Utd star Ronaldo fires in hat-trick in Portugal win over Luxembourg

Cristiano Ronaldo was on fire as Portugal secured a thumping 5-0 win over Luxembourg on Tuesday. The Manchester United forward opened the scoring from the penalty spot after eight minutes before scoring from the spot again five minutes later. Fellow United star Bruno Fernandes made it 3-0 with a superb...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

​Scholes urges Man Utd to stick with Solskjaer

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes believes the club should not contemplate sacking manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Norwegian coach is under a lot of pressure following United's indifferent start to the season. Despite being within touching distance of top spot in the Premier League, United have a run of very...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd boss Solskjaer: Rashford is bulking up

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Marcus Rashford has another level in his game. The 24-year-old forward could make his first appearance of the season in Saturday's Premier League game at Leicester after recovering from shoulder surgery. Solskjaer said: “I know we'll see the best of Marcus in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Ucl#Hard Working#Man Utd#Manchester United#Gunnar#The Champions League#Tribal Football
Tribal Football

Watch (full presser): Man Utd boss Solskjaer discusses defeat at Leicester

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer discusses Saturday's 4-2 defeat at Leicester City. In his post-match presser, Solskjaer answered several questions about the performance and where the result leaves his plans. The United manager also responds to Leicester counterpart Brendan Rodgers' suggestion that his players found it easy to play...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Dalot: Playing with Ronaldo at Man Utd a career achievement

Diogo Dalot says playing with Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United is a career achievement. Dalot, who has made five appearances for United so far this season, has admitted that Ronaldo had a major influence on him growing up, insisting now being able to play alongside him at club level is a dream.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool humiliation joins Manchester United’s heaviest Premier League defeats

Manchester United have crashed to an embarrassing 5-0 defeat to Liverpool to pile the pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick at a shellshocked Old Trafford, with some home fans having already left before a miserable afternoon was made worse by the dismissal of half-time substitute Paul Pogba for a foul on Naby Keita.Here, the PA news agency charts eight other heavy losses United have suffered in the Premier League.Newcastle 5 Manchester United 0, October 20, 1996Philippe Albert’s stunning lob over Peter Schmeichel capped a thumping win as Kevin Keegan’s men gained some revenge having lost the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd hero McGrath: Ronaldo can win Champions League with this team

Manchester United hero Paul McGrath insists they can win the Champions League with Cristiano Ronaldo. He wrote for the Sunday World: "Ronaldo will score lots of goals for United this season, and he'll sell lots of shirts. "Will he help them win the Premier League or the Champions League?. "If...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Watch awkward moment Solskjaer addresses Rashford 'prioritise football' comment - with Man Utd star sat next to him

The Red Devils boss was eager to “get the elephant out of the room” when lining up alongside an England international on Champions League press duty. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has awkwardly addressed his “prioritise football” comment on Marcus Rashford while sat next to the Manchester United forward on Champions League press duty.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd in a form slump, admits Solskjaer

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer concedes they're in a form slump. United host Atalanta in the Champions League tomorrow night. Speaking about United's run of two wins and four defeats in their last seven games in all competitions, Solskjaer said: "Every team will go through a period and we are in one now of poor form. We know that and we know we need to improve.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man Utd 'still a work in progress'

Manchester United have been warned not to get carried away with their dramatic 3-2 Champions League comeback win against Atalanta on Wednesday. Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon praised the Red Devils’ second-half performance but told BBC Radio 5 Live there is still plenty of room for improvement in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.
PREMIER LEAGUE

