Premier League

Watch: Man Utd ace Fernandes warns 'we can't make these mistakes against Liverpool'

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes discusses victory over Atalanta. Fernandes was delighted to see United roar back from two goals down to end a difficult run...

www.tribalfootball.com

Tribal Football

Man Utd ace Fernandes: Elanga has been brilliant

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has sung the praises of Anthony Elanga. Fernandes believes the young Swede has a big future ahead of him. Fernandes said, "Elanga played with us this pre-season and he has been brilliant. He is a nice guy who works hard and is really humble. "I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Man Utd ace Bruno Fernandes makes promise after Leicester defeat

Portuguese star Bruno Fernandes has promised Manchester United supporters that everyone at the club will stick together to correct their poor run of form. United were defeated 4-2 by Leicester City away from home in the Premier League on Saturday in their first match after the international break. United took...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Liverpool#The Champions League#Tribal Football
Tribal Football

Fernandes was ready to QUIT Man Utd

Bruno Fernandes was ready to QUIT Manchester United amid the European Super League fight. Portugal international midfielder Fernandes was reportedly prepared to walk away from the club if they joined the Super League, demonstrating the strength of feeling brought about by the proposals. The no-relegation element of the Super League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Bruno Fernandes adamant Man Utd players fully behind Solskjaer

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes insists the players are behind manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Norwegian is under pressure after winning three of their last eight games. But Fernandes says Solskjaer and his coaching staff have the trust of the United players. He told TNT Sports: "Of course, obviously, he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Bruno Fernandes: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Man Utd midfielder could be a doubt for Liverpool clash

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Bruno Fernandes could be a fitness doubt for Liverpool's visit to Old Trafford on Sunday, live on Sky Sports. ​​​​Portugal playmaker Fernandes is among several United players feeling the effects of a bruising midweek Champions League contest with Atalanta, which Solskjaer's side won 3-2 after being 2-0 down at half-time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd star Bruno Fernandes declares Liverpool clash 'must win'

Bruno Fernandes insists Manchester United 'have to win' against Liverpool on Sunday. The Red Devils have slipped to sixth in the Premier League after last Saturday's loss to Leicester City. And Fernandes has warned his teammates they must bounce back against Jurgen Klopp's side. Fernandes told TNT Sports via Sport...
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

Bruno Fernandes an injury doubt for Man United vs Liverpool

Bad news for United fans. Bruno Fernandes is an injury doubt for Manchester United’s game against Liverpool this weekend, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed. Reports emerged earlier on Friday that Fernandes was suffering from a knock he picked up during Wednesday night’s win over Atalanta, and the United boss was then asked about it during Friday’s press conference.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Fernandes makes clear his Man Utd plans

Bruno Fernandes says his priority is to stay with Manchester United. The Portugal midfielder is in the middle of new contract talks with United. And in an advertising promotion with teammate Jesse Lingard, Fernandes made it clear he'd like to stay with United long-term. He said: "I hope that, like...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Mohamed Salah better than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, says Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says, on current form, Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world after the Egyptian shone in Saturday's 5-0 win over Watford. After scoring one of the most memorable goals of recent years in the draw with Manchester City two weeks ago, Salah was at it again at Vicarage Road, scoring a breathtaking effort and setting up two other goals in the 5-0 win over Watford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool humiliation joins Manchester United’s heaviest Premier League defeats

Manchester United have crashed to an embarrassing 5-0 defeat to Liverpool to pile the pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick at a shellshocked Old Trafford, with some home fans having already left before a miserable afternoon was made worse by the dismissal of half-time substitute Paul Pogba for a foul on Naby Keita.Here, the PA news agency charts eight other heavy losses United have suffered in the Premier League.Newcastle 5 Manchester United 0, October 20, 1996Philippe Albert’s stunning lob over Peter Schmeichel capped a thumping win as Kevin Keegan’s men gained some revenge having lost the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man City ace Silva admits Man Utd 'good move' for Ronaldo

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva says Cristiano Ronaldo made a 'good move' joining Manchester United. Silva and Ronaldo are both important players for the Portugal national team. But when it comes to club football, Silva says he is going to try very hard to beat Ronaldo. He said, via MEN:...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Amad Diallo warns Man Utd not to make a 'huge mistake' with Atalanta

The Ivorian winger has briefed his Red Devils team-mates on what to expect from his former club. Amad Diallo has warned Manchester United not to make a "huge mistake" with his former club Atalanta in the Champions League. United will welcome the Serie A outfit to Old Trafford on Wednesday...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man Utd v Liverpool: Head-to-head stats

Manchester United have won just one of their last 10 Premier League meetings with Liverpool (drawn six, lost three), losing this same fixture 4-2 last season. Following that 4-2 win in May, Liverpool are looking to secure consecutive league victories at Old Trafford for the first time since January 2002.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IBTimes

Ronaldo Rescues Red Devils, Says 'We Are Man Utd, We Never Give Up' [Watch]

Cristiano Ronaldo said Manchester United “never give up” after scoring a winner against Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday. Manchester United were trailing 0-2 during half-time at Old Trafford. Marcus Rashford, who was making his second appearance of the season, opened the scoring for the Red Devils. Rising to the occasion, skipper Harry Maguire netted a 75th-minute equalizer before Ronaldo scored the decisive third goal and earned the crucial three points for the Red Devils.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man Utd v Liverpool: Who makes your United team?

Manchester United host Liverpool in the latest round of Premier League fixtures on Sunday, but who will make it into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's starting XI?. You'll be able to pick - and share on social media - your own line-up for every Premier League game throughout the campaign. It's up...
PREMIER LEAGUE

